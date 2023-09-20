Elon Musk says all Twitter users may have to pay a monthly fee soon

In yet another stroke of genius that’s only boosting the Platform Formerly Known as Twitter, Elon Musk mentioned yet again that users may have to pay a fee to use the platform soon.

There are plenty of things that weren’t on our bingo card for 2023: Jeremy Renner getting into a snowplough accident, Prince Harry saying “frostnickerstan” to describe the state of his, uh, “todger”, and of course, Twitter being unrecognisable with the iconic blue bird being done away with and the whole platform being renamed X.

Twitter was the so-called “town square” of the internet where people conversed or shouted into the crowd. Some had things to say, others had things to say but they were, to be honest, dumb things. Despite that, the one thing that you could count on was the fact that Twitter was free. It was free for anyone and everyone to use.

Well, maybe not for long.

Twitter users may soon have to pay a fee to use the platform according to Elon Musk

Elon Musk already caused quite an uproar when he did away with blue checkmarks and made it only available to Twitter Blue (now X Blue) subscribers. However, it seems that he’s going to take it a step further and actually charge all users of the platform a fee. In a conversation fueled partly because Musk was being blamed for the uptick of anti-Semitisim on X with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk mentioned that X users will need to pay a monthly fee to keep using the platform.

“We’re moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the X system,” Musk said per Variety, saying “it’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots”.

This isn’t the first time Musk has toyed with the idea of a fee for X. A report by Platformer November revealed that even back then, the Tesla CEO had been mulling over fully putting the Platform Formerly Known as Twitter (PlafKAT, let’s make this a thing) behind a paywall.

As of now, there are no details about the move other than what Musk had said in his conversation with Netanyahu. He mentioned that the fee would be “a few dollars or something”, but other than that, no timeframe was given. Given Musk’s tendency to just unceremoniously implement things, don’t be surprised when you wake up one day needing to pay “a few dollars or something” to get into your account.