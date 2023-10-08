Planning to buy the Apple iPhone 15 series? Here’s where you can

Apple has never failed to set the bar high with its iPhone series in the ever-evolving arena of smartphones. On 12 September 2023, the much-awaited Apple iPhone 15 series was launched in base, Plus and Pro variants packed with several new features and upgrades. Pushing the boundaries of technology, innovation and design, these new releases are here to redefine our expectations from pocket-sized companions.

iPhone 15 series – Variants

Apple introduced the four variants of its latest smartphone — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in five colours: yellow, green, blue, black and pink. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max come in natural, blue, white and black titanium colours.

Key specifications and features

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

This series finally introduces the much-talked-about USB-C connectivity and allows users of regular models to experience the dynamic island, which pops up and extends to display alerts and live activities. It was earlier available only in the pro models.

Additionally, the phone boasts new and innovative design features like the back glass with colour infused throughout the material. Further, the custom dual ion exchange process for the glass and aerospace-grade aluminium enclosure with 75% recycled aluminium makes the iPhone 15 durable and an environmentally conscious choice.

Coming to the camera system, the iPhone 15 is equipped with two rear cameras. The 48MP main camera has a 26mm focal length with a quad-pixel sensor. It can capture 24MP photos by default.

Both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip, which allows the smooth performance of graphic-heavy games and provides great battery life.

Where to buy iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 (6.1 inches display) has a starting range of THB 32,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus (6.7 inches display) is priced at THB 37,900 (128 GB models).

Buy the Apple iPhone 15

Buy Apple iPhone 15 Plus here

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The Pro models of the latest series feature the new titanium design. According to Apple, it is “the most premium material” ever used in an Apple product.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the lightest Pro models by the brand. They feature an aerospace‑grade titanium design, using the same alloy used in spacecraft for missions to Mars.

These models come with the A17 Pro chip, which by far delivers the best graphic performance by the brand, allowing you to have immersive gaming experiences like no other.

The 48MP main camera can shoot in 24, 28 and 35mm focal lengths and is excellent for low-light photography and portraits. Additionally, the 12MP telephoto camera comes with a 77mm focal length and 5x optical zoom with 120mm focal length. The 12MP ultra-wide camera has 10x optical zoom and 13mm to 120 mm optical zoom range.

Another interesting feature that we get to see in the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max is the ‘Action Button’. Earlier known as the Ring/Silent button has gone through a major upgrade and can now be used to set a range of customisable actions such as switching on Focus mode, launching the camera, switching on flashlight and many more.

Where to buy the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro (6.1 inches display) is priced at THB 41,900 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (6.7 inches display) is priced at THB 48,900 (128 GB models)

Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro here

Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max here

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Apple)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-When will the iPhone 15 launch?

Apple iPhone 15 series is available in Thailand from 22 September 2023.

-How much does the iPhone 15 cost?

The cost of the iPhone 15 starts from THB 32,900.

-What are the colours offered in iPhone 15?

The colours offered in iPhone 15 are yellow, green, blue, black and pink. On the other hand, the Pro and Pro Max come in natural, blue, white and black titanium colours.