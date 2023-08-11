Should you upgrade from the Xiaomi Pad 5 to the Xiaomi Pad 6?

Considering an upgrade from the Xiaomi Pad 5 to the Xiaomi Pad 6? Here’s what you need to know.

If you want to buy a good tablet, your only options come from Apple’s iPad range. Be it the affordable iPad 9th Gen or the beastly iPad Pro, Apple’s superiority in this segment is unmatched. In fact, over the last few years, it was only Samsung that tried to put up some competition with its Galaxy Tab S devices. Post the pandemic though, the increased demand for tablets has led several smartphone manufacturers to come up with their own interpretations and Xiaomi is one of them. It launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 in 2022 and over a year later, we now have its successor in the form of the Xiaomi Pad 6.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 makes big promises. Not only is it nowhere near as costly as an iPad, but it also has enough features onboard to draw customers. The presence of a more powerful chipset should also help it sit high up in the considerations. The million-dollar question, however, is whether or not there are enough changes here for people to upgrade to it from the Xiaomi Pad 5. More importantly, for someone wanting to buy a new tablet, does the Xiaomi Pad 5 offer a better deal with its cheaper price or does the Pad 6 make for the better purchase with all of its new features? Or should you be waiting for the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro?

To sort out the confusion, we have done a quick Xiaomi Pad 5 vs Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications comparison that should help you make your pick. Scroll on.

Xiaomi Pad 6 vs Xiaomi Pad 5

For this comparison, we will take a look at certain key aspects of both of these tablets.

Design and build

Both the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 5 feature a familiar tablet design with unibody construction. The Xiaomi Pad 5 looks premium with its matte finish and a stylish camera module inspired by the Xiaomi 11 series of flagship phones. The plastic back on the Pad 5 also allows the tablet to be lightweight while its aluminium frame inspires confidence.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is an improvement over the Pad 5, lowering the weight to 490 grams. This is despite the metal unibody construction and stronger glass on the front. The design of the camera hump resonates with Xiaomi’s current flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro. All things considered, the Xiaomi Pad 6 seems to have a definite advantage here.

Display

The display is another aspect where the Xiaomi Pad 6 has an advantage. The Pad 6 features a similar 11-inch IPS LCD display with 1 billion colours. Unlike the Xiaomi Pad 5’s 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution, the Xiaomi Pad 6’s display has a refresh rate of 144Hz and offers an 1800 x 2880 pixels resolution. The Xiaomi Pad 6 also has a slightly higher peak brightness and stronger Corning Glass 3 protection (Pad 5 has no certified glass protection).

Performance

The Xiaomi Pad 6 succeeds the Pad 5 and hence, it is obvious to expect a notable upgrade in performance. While the Xiaomi Pad 5’s Snapdragon 860 is no slouch for generic tablet applications, the Xiaomi Pad 6’s Snapdragon 870 offer superior performance and better power efficiency. Hence, if you like to play a lot of graphically intensive games that demand a powerful chip, the Xiaomi Pad 6 will be the right choice for you.

Both tablets lack cellular connectivity and hence, you need to stay connected to a Wi-Fi network in order to access e-mails, social media and online games. Both tablets run on Xiaomi’s MIUI for Pad interface based on Android 13. Xiaomi’s software design for its tablets is among the best in class, offering a highly refined experience without missing out on core features. The MIUI for Pad interface is reminiscent of the iPadOS experience and is nicely tuned for the Android ecosystem. The Xiaomi Pad 6’s more capable chip should also be able to handle the extra loads better.

What about the cameras?

The Xiaomi Pad 5 and Xiaomi Pad 6 have identical camera systems.

There is a single 13-megapixel camera on the back that’s capable of shooting 30 fps videos in 1080p and 4K resolution. These cameras are meant primarily for scanning documents and AR applications instead of still photography. Both tablets also feature an 8-megapixel front camera for video calls.

Battery

There has been a slight upgrade to the battery capacity in the Xiaomi Pad 6. The Xiaomi Pad 5 used to rely on an 8,720mAh battery while the newer Pad 6 gets a slightly bigger 8,840mAh battery. Over a similar usage pattern, the Xiaomi Pad 6 should fare slightly better in terms of battery life primarily due to the more power-efficient chipset.

Both tablets support up to 33W wired charging and come with a USB-C port.

Prices

Xiaomi is still selling the Xiaomi Pad 5 in India and if you are interested in the older model, you have to pay a price of INR 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant.

In comparison, the newer Xiaomi Pad 6 offers a better deal. The base variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, costing INR 26,999. For an extra INR 2,000, you are getting a lot more firepower under the hood and metal unibody construction that offers a much superior user experience.

Should Xiaomi Pad 5 buyers upgrade to the Pad 6?

Those who already have the previous generation Xiaomi Pad 5 should restrain from upgrading to the Pad 6. The Pad 5 is still a commendable performer with its Snapdragon 860 chipset and the Pad 6 has no considerable benefits to offer to those upgrading from the Pad 5.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 5?

– The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with a faster Snapdragon 870 chipset, a metal unibody build and a slightly larger capacity battery.

What is the price of the Xiaomi Pad 6?

– The Xiaomi Pad 6 costs INR 26,999 for the standard variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

What are the specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6?

– The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with an 11-inch 2.8K resolution HDR10+ LCD display, a Snapdragon 870 chipset, an 8,840mAh battery with 33W wired charging and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

(Hero and Featured Image Credits: Courtesy Xiaomi)