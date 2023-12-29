Need a late Christmas present? Consider Yamaha’s 2023 disc changer.

Yes, it’s 2023, and yes, Yamaha is selling the CD-C603, a five-disc CD changer.

Remember the days when your car and living room had those zip-up packs that contained humongous amounts of CDs? Remember when you downloaded stuff from LimeWire and risked giving your computer cancer just so you can burn songs (one song took like an hour to download) onto a CD? Remember CDs?

Well, it seems like Yamaha has definitely not forgotten about them. The manufacturer has released the CD-C0603, a five-disc CD changer, in the year of our Lord 2023. Nope, I’m not kidding: they made this in 2023.

[Hero image: Yamaha]

The Yamaha 2023 disc changer, CD-C603

Who in the world needs a five-disc CD changer in 2023? I don’t know, but maybe Yamaha knows something I don’t. Aside from assuring customers that the device offers high-end audio quality, it also has an interesting feature called “Play X Change”. It allows you to change to a different disc while another is still playing. If you wanted to seamlessly switch from the Shrek 2 soundtrack to Evanscence, now you can.

The CD-C603 also has the “‘Laser Pickup Floating Mechanism”. This allows you to enjoy your Michelle Branch CD to the max without having to worry about a vibration or accidentally kicking the dresser making the music skip. Remember when you tried walking or just moving with a Walkman CD player?

Because it is 2023, Yamaha has also given the device a little something that shows it’s current… sorta. There’s a USB port that plays MP3, WMA, AAC, WAV, and FLAC formats. No Bluetooth though.

If you still have a bunch of CDs laying around and you think streaming music causes Covid because of 5G and all that crap, consider the Yamaha CD-C603, which comes at a price of… USD 549.95. That’s around THB 18,775. Sheesh.

Buy here