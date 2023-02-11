20 ideas for a Valentine’s Day date in Phuket

Island-hopping is not the only activity you can do with your date in Phuket. Explore the variety of romantic date ideas in the vibrant and bizarrely romantic Phuket.
If you’re not sure where to spend your holiday, days off, or any other special days, go to Phuket. This versatile city boasts activities for travellers of all purposes, from groups of friends, to families and lovers. Valentine’s Day is no exception. The so-called ‘Pearl of the Andaman’ offers endless possibilities for you and your date. Here are 20 Phuket date ideas, from to the romantic to the downright wild.
[Hero image credit: Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa]
20 Phuket date ideas to bookmark for Valentine’s Day and beyond
- Eat all you can at the Valentine’s Feast of Krua Talad Yai, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town
- Have an unmissable dim sum breakfast at Sapha Ka Fae – SR Tae Tiam
- Stay in bed all day inside Sri Panwa’s Luxury Residential Pool Villa
- Savour French delicacies and a glass of Champagne at L’Arôme by the sea
- Exchange your love through a scoop of Bi Co Moi ice cream at Torry’s Ice Cream
- Pack lunch and go on a picnic at Sirinat National Park
- Have the most romantic dinner on Nai Yang Beach with Romantic Bliss by the Beach dinner at the Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa
- Go cafe-hopping in the Phuket Old Town (be sure to visit Campus Coffee Roasters, Ryn, Roôf Pudding & Cafe)
- Relax together and indulge in a romantic spa ritual at the Banyan Tree Spa
- Have deep conversations over cocktails at Dibuk House
- Forget about the world and feast on the freshest lobster and seafood at Kan Eang 2
- Go on a private island tour in Phang Nga Bay
- Test each other’s level of alcohol tolerance at Cafe Del Mar beach club
- Feel the adrenaline rush with Amanpuri’s adventurous water sports
- Do something sophisticated together and take the wine tasting class at Anantara Layan Phuket
- See the exhausted and grumpy version of one another by taking a mini trek to Promthep Cape
- Pray to the god of love that this one will finally last at Trimurti Shrine, Central Phuket
- Observe each other’s footwork at The Siam Supper Club
- Pretend to be in an indie romantic movie at The Living Art Gallery Phuket
- Test each other’s patience by queueing up in the line for Phuketique‘s chewy toasts