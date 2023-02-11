35 very specific ideas for a date in Bangkok

We know dates can be daunting. After all, there are just so many ideas to choose from. Why not let us give you some Bangkok date ideas and you see if any of them sound like your thing? It’s on the house.

If you could choose anything, what would make the perfect date? Now, consider your paycheck and then tone down your expectations accordingly. Bangkok most likely would have just what you’re thinking of. Off the top of our heads, you can find candle-lit dinners, romantic walks, rooftop bars, maybe activities that are more physical, and so much more.

Feel free to tag us if the date goes well, and we’ll send you a bouquet of flowers if the accounting department lets us petty cash it.

[Hero image credit: MOCA; featured image credit: Siri House]

35 ideas for a date in Bangkok

Ride swan paddle boats at Chatuchak Park, one of the most romantic animals of them all.

Go thrift shopping for vintage clothes at Bangsue Junction and revel in the charm of pre-loved goods.

Cafe-hop in Ari area and espresso your love with a lame coffee pun.

Karaoke some duet songs at Manekineko, and prove that there really ain’t no mountain high enough.

Grab some amazing pastries at Custard Nakamura, and overdose on the curry buns.

Fall into the earworm hell that is Donki mall’s theme song as you shop for discounted sushi for a late night feast.

Judge other people’s fashion as you’re walking down Siam Square, and bond over being fashion police.

Have a romantic candle-lit dinner at Ms.Jigger, and seduce your senses with the Truffle Negroni.

Drink a few Chinese-inspired cocktails at Ba Hao, and then go street food-hopping in nearby China Town.

Surround yourself with livelihood at theCommons Thonglor, and see how much heat you can handle when ordering Fowlmouth Chicken.

Climb seven flights of stairs to the rooftop view of Dumbo BKK, and marvel in the city lights.

Browse the vinyl collection at Lennon’s, and then feed each other pralines from the chocolate buffet.

Struggle to find the entrance to Find The Locker Room, and reward yourself with at least three cocktails each.

Savour an international buffet at Goji Kitchen+Bar, because nothing says “I love you” like a food coma.

Tolerate the eye-watering yet so delicious spices at Haidilao, because nothing says “I love you” like a food coma that lasts for a week.

Surround yourselves with art at the BACC, and then take in the scent of quality coffee downstairs at Gallery Drip.

Grab a boozy brunch at Siri House, play with the dogs, and take a selfie by the pool.

Chug a tower of beer at Beer Republic, and reveal all your innermost feelings.

Sip premium whisky at Yoichi Nikka, and plan your next couples’ trip to Japan.

Ride the ferris wheel at Asiatique, and sneak in a smooch at the top.

Watch a movie on the big screen at Quartier CineArt, and sneak in as many snacks as possible.

Learn how to make your own pasta from scratch at La Dotta, and then loudly exclaim “that’s amore!”

Settle arguments with a Maimai arcades battle, and get heated with it.

Take photos together at Tha Maharaj, then take the boat down to the Bangkok Flower Market and pick out blooms.

Book a Chao Phraya river dinner cruise, but not the touristy ones, because you’re better than that.