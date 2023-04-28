A cocktail dedicated to Michelle Yeoh can now be ordered in KL

She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person. In honour of Michelle Yeoh, a new cocktail has been created at Astor Bar, KL.

[Hero image credit: Michelle Yeoh/Facebook; featured image credit: The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur/Facebook]

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur unveils new cocktail made for Michelle Yeoh

The Astor Bar, located at The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur, has recently invented a new cocktail named ‘The Michelle’ as a special dedication to the renowned Malaysian actress, Michelle Yeoh. The cocktail was crafted to celebrate her momentous win of the Best Actress award in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once at the 2023 Oscars, where she made history as the first ever Asian actress to win in this category.

Michelle Yeoh herself participated in a private tasting session to create the cocktail, which has a clean and fresh taste that is achieved through a blend of Juniper Gin, Vodka, Cinzano Bianco, Angostura Bitters, and a lemon twist. The creation process of ‘The Michelle’ has been kept under wraps, but it is evident that Michelle’s preference for a clean and fresh taste played a significant role in the cocktail’s final recipe.

The Astor Bar, where the cocktail was produced, is known for its modern glamour and old-world elegance. Its brass-trimmed panelled entrance with custom-made hammered-brass door knobs reveal an inviting bar area set against horse-hair wall panels, rich leather, brass accents, and luxurious black-and-gold marble. The bar’s gold-leaf ceilings and breathtaking gold domed-ceiling add to the luxurious ambiance.

Interestingly, the Astor Bar was even transformed into the set of the movie Crazy Rich Asians, with its gold wine cellar fridges becoming jewellery display cases for the memorable jewellery store scene featuring Astrid. This further adds to the bar’s reputation as a place of timeless elegance and sophistication.

We believe that, ‘The Michelle’ cocktail is a testament to Michelle Yeoh’s achievements and contributions to the entertainment industry. It represents a fitting tribute to the actress, and the creation process of the cocktail, combined with the Astor Bar’s luxurious setting, makes it an unforgettable experience for those who have the pleasure of trying it.

Reserve a spot at The Astor Bar here.