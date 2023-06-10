BabyMonster is in Thailand to enjoy their pre-debut time, and film some content, too. While they seem to be enjoying their time here, we’ve created an itinerary for Babymonster in Thailand, in case they run out of ideas.

After an official announcement from YG entertainment, the newly formed BabyMonster has been at the centre of attention for K-pop lovers. In the past few days, the news has gone viral as people have spotted BabyMonster in Bangkok, wandering around town and filming content for their channels.

Here, based on their only song Dream, we’ve put together an itinerary for BabyMonster in Thailand.

[Hero and featured image credit: Babymonster/Facebook]

An itinerary for BabyMonster in Thailand, based on their best songs

Go get a Dreamy dining experience watching the fireflies at Wang Hinghoi

The Thai-inspired meals at Wang Hinghoi are designed to align with the theme of life’s four elements: earth, fire, water, and wind. At the restaurant, BabyMonster will also be taken into the dream-like trance as they can watch the fireflies outside while they are tasting scrumptious menus.

Find out more at Wang Hinghoi.

Spend a day at Dream world, just as any kid would dream of

BabyMonster consists of very young members, the youngest being Chiquita, who is only 14 years of age. So, while they still have time during their pre-debut, we suggest they celebrate childish moments, as we know this industry can be very chaotic. Dream world, an outdoor amusement park, is just the place for that. The Giant House and The Tornado are waiting for them, or even if they just want to wander around, we are sure they will already feel like spending a day in their dreams.

Find out more at สวนสนุกดรีมเวิลด์ Dream World.

Follow in their eonni Lisa Blackpink’s footstep by visiting Ayutthaya, following the Dream of international Blinks

After the media explosion following Lisa’s presence in Ayutthaya, a lot of life was brought back to the historic city again. BabyMonster could follow in their eonni’s steps, and even wear traditional Thai attire like Lisa. They’d live out the dream of Blinks all around the world.

Enjoy a Dreamy beach experience at Irene resort, Koh Lipe

Even though BabyMonster have been spotted having a joyful time on Koh Larn, when it comes to Thai beaches, they should check out the Andaman sea side, too. We suggest BabyMonster head to Koh Lipe. Irene Resort on Sunrise Beach is there to take their breath away with an impeccable atmosphere. If the monsters want to escape boredom, Irene Resort also offers many activities, too. Crystal blue seas, white sand, and numerous activities, we are certain that even monsters can’t help but fall for this dreamy island for sure.

Find out more at Irene Resort.

Wake up from their Dreams in a camping site at Pang Ung

Since they are already here in Thailand, why not fly up to the north to get the full experience of camping? Pang Ung, a royal development project, is a place of hidden beauty beyond the eyes. With a camping area that is covered by a green pine forest, Pang Ung is not to be missed. If lucky enough, BabyMonster may spot the swans loitering around the lake. Really dreamy indeed.