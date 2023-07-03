The colour of the season is definitely very pink. As we long for the release of the highly-anticipated Barbie film, here’s where to live out your Barbie fantasies in Thailand.
News surrounding the Barbie live action movie have brought so much joy to the table already. All eyes have been on this film, from its making until its trailer and promo tour right now. A perfect cast, some very stylish costumes, and a phenomenal soundtrack — Barbie just serves it all. On top of anything else, the setting of the movie has been another thing that is capturing the attention of people, and receiving a lot of praise.
From the hand-painted sky to the Barbie dream house, the Barbie set and filming locations have been a hot topic in recent months. After all, the production team has been rumoured to use so much pink that it caused a shortage. Whether this was director Greta Gerwig’s intention or not, it has undeniably caused a lot of hype around the movie. Even in Thailand, we can’t wait for Barbie to hit cinemas. Until then, here’s where to live out your Barbie fantasies across the country.
[Hero image credit: Ojo Bangkok; featured image credit: @barbiethemovie/Instagram]
Where to live out your Barbie fantasies in Thailand
Baby Bar Bangkok for cafe and bar bites in soft pink
Designed under a theme of rustic elegance, Baby Bar brings a touch of soft pink and ’90s energy to its setting. It is reminiscent of Barbie’s dream house, and functions as a cafe by day, and a bar by night. Located in the heart of Ari, the pet-friendly bar is known for its good food and drink. When you’re here, definitely go for the Raspberry Toast for that extra touch of pink.
You can find more information at Baby Bar Bangkok.
The Barai for red-hot relaxation
Barbie is always so lively, but from time to time, she needs to rest, too. The Barai is where Barbie could go to relax, and do so in stunning red-hot surroundings. Not quite pink but very close, the award-winning destination spa could take your Barbie fantasies to another level. Just a few hours away from Bangkok, this makes for a perfect weekend road trip.
You can find more information at The Barai.
A retro-chic Barbie dinner at Ojo Bangkok
Part of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, Ojo restaurant checks all the boxes when it comes to an ideal location for a Barbie dinner. The view from Bangkok’s tallest restaurant here is also a plus. Serving up modern and authentic Mexican dishes, the retro-chic interiors make this one of the city’s most pretty-in-pink restaurants with really good food, drink, and ambience.
You can find more information at Ojo Bangkok.
Partying it up at Paradise Lost
Paradise Lost is the kind of place Barbie could visit if she wanted to party with a tropical theme. At Paradise Lost, go for some cocktails and enjoy the views of Bangkok from the heart of Siam. Perfect for sunset- or moon-watching, the panoramic views from the top of the Siam@Siam Design Hotel set the scene for a fun night out.
You can find more information at Paradise Lost
Weekend tripping at The Standard, Hua Hin
When we saw the scene of Barbie and Ken hanging by the beach, the only place that gives out the same Barbie vibe in Thailand is surely The Standard, Hua Hin. Despite using more yellow hues than pink, we can still totally imagine Barbie hanging out by the pool and beach here. If she wanted to bring her pets, luckily, The Standard, Hua Hin is pet-friendly, too. From the various dining outlets to the activities like mud spa and kite-surfing, it’s the ideal Barbie-inspired getaway in Thailand.
You can find more information at The Standard, Hua Hin.
Pink Bar for a glass of bubbly
If pink is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Barbie, why fight it? This place is the most obviously Barbie location in Bangkok. It’s name alone says enough. Located inside the Lebua hotel, Pink Bar is a luxurious and scenic location that serves only the fines French champagne labels. A quick meet-up with your girls, a romantic date, or a special celebration: Pink Bar is on point for all.
You can find more information at Pink bar.
Fashion and tea at Sretsis Parlour
The fun Thai fashion house has a cafe, too. Sretsis Parlour is another must-visit place when it comes to living your Barbie fantasies in Thailand. The choice of decoration adds a vintage vibe that will lead you to another aspect of Barbie. Indulge in signature cakes and pair with teas and cocktails for a beautiful afternoon.
You can find more information at Sretsis Parlour.