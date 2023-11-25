Weekend trip ideas: Where to get your grill on for a beach barbecue in Hong Kong

Huddle up! Cooler weather calls for gathering up your friends and family and firing up the grill. But rather than the mundane barbecue pits, why not switch your usual sandy days to a beach barbecue on the weekend? With plenty of options available, it’s time to grill up a storm at one of these beach barbecue spots in Hong Kong.
Having a barbecue is a great way to spend time with family and catch up with friends, no matter the occasion. But admit it, Hong Kong’s sweltering heat makes this activity unbearable rather than enjoyable. Now, with breezy weather looming over the city and autumn (albeit, short) upon us, there’s no better time to head to the beach for a barbecue. Hong Kong boasts numerous barbecue sites, both public and private. And while we enjoy the communal ones near or inside country parks, we argue that the ones next to the beaches score higher in our cards when it comes to the views.
So after a day of swimming, surfing, paddling, or other water activities, why not set up camp in the sun with friends and family over great food and even better beer? See our top picks of the best beach barbecue spots in Hong Kong.
These are the best spots for beach barbecue in Hong Kong
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /7
Open 24 hours daily, there are 39 available barbecue pits for use on Shek O Main Beach. Ensure that you buy the bulk of your food, drinks and charcoal beforehand as there are no supermarkets, only small kiosks nearby to the area. Those with dogs in tow may want to head to dog-friendly Shek O Back Beach where you can rent a small pit from Ben’s Back Beach Bar.
Image credit: Sarah K Moore/Flickr
2 /7
The beach for surf fanatics, Big Wave Beach is open 24 hours and hosts 20 barbecue pits for public use. Similar to its little sister beach, Shek O, there aren’t many facilities around to stock up on provisions, so make sure you’re well-equipped for an afternoon in the sunshine. Other than being a prime surfing spot, Big Wave Bay also boasts prehistoric rock carvings that are declared monuments.
Image credit: Emily Liang/Unsplash
3 /7
Often drawing in fewer crowds than the likes of Stanley and Repulse Bay, Chung Hom Kok Beach may not be the biggest stretch of sand on the Island, but there are still 25 barbecue pits available to commandeer for an afternoon of burgers and beers. With no shops in walking distance, make sure your cool box is stocked with everything you need before making the journey.
Image credit: KW 嘉煒/Flickr
4 /7
Not far from Hong Kong’s Central district, Stanley’s Turtle Cove Beach is nestled amongst greenery and rocky cliffs. It’s a usual spot for junks to park in during summer. Those looking for a barbecue can camp at one of 12 barbecue pits. which are open 24 hours a day. With only toilets in the way of facilities here, pack what you need and be sure to get there early claim the limited spots.
Image credit: rstang28/Unsplash
5 /7
Due to its somewhat remote location, Lo So Shing conjures up fewer crowds than Lamma’s popular Hung Shing Yeh Beach. With limited spots to whip up a feast however, you’ll want to set out early to make sure that there’s space to get the grill going. Although the route is quicker coming from Sok Kwu Wan, if you’re still in need of provisions, opt to start from Yung Shue Wan and enjoy the hour (or so) long walk over. A perfect choice for those in need of some peace and quiet.
Image credit: stevnhoved/Flickr
6 /7
Although the barbecue pits are located just off the beach here, each of the 80 pits feels much more set up than your usual flimsy bit of chicken wire. Thanks to its far-flung location, the area has fewer crowds and plenty of facilities. With supermarkets in walking distance, there’s no need to lug large bottles of water (and wine) all the way across Hong Kong.
Image credit: roundtheplace/Facebook
7 /7
Cheung Sha Beach is one of the longest stretches of beach in Hong Kong. It is divided into upper and lower areas, making it a great spot to spend a lazy weekend barbecuing with friends and family. Arrive early as there are only seven barbecue pits on this beach. However, you can always opt to venture to Tong Fuk Beach if they are all in use. Apart from a small refreshment kiosk, there are no supermarkets nearby. But if the barbecue doesn’t go as planned, Bathers Beachfront Restaurant is a short walk away from Lower Cheung Sha Beach.
Image credit: finite possibilities/Flickr
Hero and featured image credit: Devam Jhabak/Unsplash
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Can you do a BBQ on the beach?
There are plenty of beaches in Hong Kong that allow barbecue such as Shek O Beach and Turtle Cove Beach.