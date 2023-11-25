Weekend trip ideas: Where to get your grill on for a beach barbecue in Hong Kong

Huddle up! Cooler weather calls for gathering up your friends and family and firing up the grill. But rather than the mundane barbecue pits, why not switch your usual sandy days to a beach barbecue on the weekend? With plenty of options available, it’s time to grill up a storm at one of these beach barbecue spots in Hong Kong.

Having a barbecue is a great way to spend time with family and catch up with friends, no matter the occasion. But admit it, Hong Kong’s sweltering heat makes this activity unbearable rather than enjoyable. Now, with breezy weather looming over the city and autumn (albeit, short) upon us, there’s no better time to head to the beach for a barbecue. Hong Kong boasts numerous barbecue sites, both public and private. And while we enjoy the communal ones near or inside country parks, we argue that the ones next to the beaches score higher in our cards when it comes to the views.

So after a day of swimming, surfing, paddling, or other water activities, why not set up camp in the sun with friends and family over great food and even better beer? See our top picks of the best beach barbecue spots in Hong Kong.

These are the best spots for beach barbecue in Hong Kong