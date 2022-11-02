facebook
Weekend trip idea: The coolest bars in Canggu, Bali
02 Nov 2022

Weekend trip idea: The coolest bars in Canggu, Bali

Beatrice Bowers
Weekend trip idea: The coolest bars in Canggu, Bali
Weekend trip idea: The coolest bars in Canggu, Bali

Each part of Bali is its own kind of heaven. No matter how many times you’re there, there’s always something new to explore. Let us tell you about Canggu, and the best bars to visit.

The seaside destination is less of a tourist hub than Seminyak, so bustle is replaced by the slow life, and spending time at cafés after an afternoon at the pool or beach defines the Canggu experience. If your idea of a brew is more beer than coffee, Canggu also has a lively bar scene that offers guests a full spectrum for entertainment.

From relaxed cocktail bars to ribald beach clubs, we bring you our pick of the best bars in Canggu. 

[Hero and featured image credit: The Lawn Canggu]

7 of the best bars to visit in Canggu, Bali for a damn good time

 

Jump To / Table of Contents

1 /7

The Lawn
The Lawn

If you’ve always wondered where to see and be seen in Canggu, here’s your answer. The island’s cool crowds flock to The Lawn everyday for its boho-chic aesthetics, laid-back vibes, and delicious food and cocktails. The beach club is the ultimate all-day destination, with an oceanfront infinity pool for endless gazing, and cute daybeds that let you tan in utter peace. Come sundown, the soundtrack of the waves rolling in makes way for some of Canggu’s biggest music acts, who grace the the beachfront stage to provide beats all night.

Address
Jl. Pura Dalem, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Phone
+62 811-3800-4951
Website here

2 /7

Old Man's
Old Man's

Old Man’s is the most popular beach bar in Canggu. The all-day destination flanks Batu Bolong beach, so you can pop over when you’ve gotten tired of the surf. Recharge with coffee, juices, and some bistro-style bites. Once the sun sets, gear up for the party as the music gets cranked up and beer buckets begin to emerge.

Address
Pantai Batu Bolong St No.117X, Canggu, North Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80351, Indonesia
Phone
+62 361 8469158
Website here

3 /7

Mile-End Kitchen+Bar
Mile-End Kitchen+Bar

Mile-End Kitchen+Bar is run by two industry veterans from Canada, so expect bites and cocktails that epitomise the merging of Indonesian and western flavours. Food is available all day, and the cocktails as well — the latter houses vacation classics like mojitos and margaritas, made with fresh fruits from the area.

Address
Jalan Munduk Catu No 1 Echo Beach Canggu, Badung, Bali 80351 Indonesia
Phone
+62 812-4636-6137
Website here

4 /7

MASON. Canggu
MASON. Canggu

The folks behind Fishbone Local have a sister venture: Mason, a restaurant and bar in Canggu that specialises in mod-Australian cuisine and classic cocktails. There is an alfresco bar area that faces backyard lit by string lights, perfect for sundown drinks before or after your meal. Try the Block Negroni, a house classic, or the Nosam Old Fashioned, which uses smoked maple in place of sugar as a sweetener.

Address
Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.39a, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Phone
+62 857-9250-5028
Website here

5 /7

Finns Beach Club
Finns Beach Club

Finns Beach Club is a destination, period. You can easily spend a whole day going between the beach club’s four pools, nine bars (yes, nine) and six restaurants, each offering something different. Apart from the diversity on-site, Finns also hosts a roster of programmes, including parties fronted by big-name visiting DJs like Diplo.

Address
Jl. Pantai Berawa, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Phone
+62 361 8446327
Website here

6 /7

Gimme Shelter
Gimme Shelter

Gimme Shelter does not do quiet. This punk and rock bar regularly lines up performances by bands to entertain, making it a strict departure from all the dance music that governs most of Canggu’s watering holes. Don’t expect fancy at Gimme Shelter — just heady, grungy vibes and good tunes to go with your Bintang.

Address
Jl. Lkr. Nelayan No.444, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
Phone
+62 812-3804-8867
Find out more

7 /7

La Brisa
La Brisa

Echo Beach is home to La Brisa, a sustainable restaurant-bar that spotlights local ingredients. The atmosphere is bohemian — a given since the place nails shabby-chic decor to a T – built for prime enjoyment of its refreshing cocktails and fusion bites. Nestle on a beanbag, watch the waves, take a dip in the pool, then turn up the party at night, all in the confines of La Brisa.

Address
Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Phone
+62 811-3946-666
Website here
Weekend trip idea: The coolest bars in Canggu, Bali

Beatrice Bowers

Features Editor

Beatrice Bowers writes about beauty, drinks, and other nice things. When not bound to her keyboard, she moonlights as a Niffler for novels and can be found en route to bankruptcy at your nearest bookstore. Don't tell her boss.

