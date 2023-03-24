Weekend trip ideas: Best cafés and restaurants in Singapore’s River Valley

Singapore is a country that is so small but packed with amazing destinations, especially when it comes to food. This time, we’re looking at the River Valley.

The River Valley neighbourhood in Singapore is geographically a lengthy road instead of a square-like area zone. Starting from Delta Road and ending at Fort Canning Hill near Hill Street, this long stretch travels parallel to the Alexandra Park Connector from Tanglin Road to Zion Road and the Singapore River.

About Singapore’s River Valley

River Valley is known as a neighbourhood with a substantial expatriate population living predominantly in private housing like condominiums. It attained this name because the section lay in a valley between Fort Canning Hill and Pearl’s Hill.

There are various entry points to River Valley via public transport. While you can reach the quaint locale by alighting at either Great World City or Fort Canning MRT stations, buses will get you into specific segments of this neighbourhood.

As it is near prime locations of the Orchard Road shopping precinct and Central Business District, many deem this area an ideal place to live in. However, there isn’t a local market except for the Zion Road Food Centre. Hence supermarkets in malls like Great World City and Valley Point remain the go-to for grocery shopping.

Dining options at cafes and restaurants tend to be costly in River Valley due to high rental costs. However, you can be rest assured that the food’s quality will meet expectations. For instance, Little Farms provides fresh produce sourced directly from suppliers in Australia and Europe. Its restaurant and brunch concept adhere to this philosophy of serving fresh and nutritional wholesome foods.

Cafés are aplenty in the River Valley neighbourhood too. You can get a fragrant and energising cup of java from specialty coffee outlets like Grounded by CMCR, Thong Aik Coffee, Grace Espresso, and Dutch Colony Coffee Co. For brunch or baked confections, head to Pantler, LR Boulangerie, and Tiong Bahru Bakery Foothills over the weekend for a satisfying brunch.

These are the 10 best cafés and restaurants to visit in the River Valley neighbourhood: