The 10 best cooked food markets to visit in Hong Kong

Nestled above bustling wet markets are the local-run food halls that whip up very delicious, authentic, and affordable Hong Kong-style favourites. They are both iconic and have stood the test of time. See our top picks of the best cooked food markets in the city.
Street food can come in many variations in Hong Kong. You have the typical local-run shops of skewered and steamed snacks. There’s dai pai dongs for all your wok-fragrant cravings. And then there are cooked food markets, which are very much Hong Kong’s answer to hawker-style eating where stalls are arranged in a spacious hall with communal tables, but instead of a stand-alone structure, they’re located within municipal buildings above, or adjacent to, busy wet markets.
But there’s considered strategy in its design. Being in close proximity to wet markets also means a recurring selection of fresh ingredients. It’s the reason you’ll find lots of seafood restaurants and stir-fry stands, amongst other easy local serves including tea time cha chaan teng staples. Another benefit of the location: lower rent and a much more affordable menu than say, a ground-level brick-and-mortar. It takes some searching for visit-worthy locations, there are after all over 20 of them across Hong Kong. Here are some of our favourites.
Hong Kong’s best cooked food markets to satisfy your food cravings
Within Sheung Wan there are two cooked food centres worth your visit. Sheung Wan Cooked Food Market, located on the corner of Bonham Strand is where you’ll find Shui Kee Coffee, a long-time institution of over six decades serving a traditional Hong Kong-style cafe menu of Hong Kong-style French toast, corned beef sandwich served in a hot dog bun and freshly steeped milk tea. Also available on its second-floor location: a varied range of stalls serving a selection of Cantonese and regional Chinese eats, including fragrant dai pai dong serves from Dong Kee (棟記), with the occasional international menu of Thai and Japanese delicacies.
Just a few blocks away is Queen Street Cooked Food Market. While it is a smaller venue, the Queen Street location is still a site for many well-worthy eats. Among local staples, you’ll discover a further range of Chinese regional cuisines, including Tsang Kee, a tuck shop dedicated to Teochew sweets and pastries, as well as international-influenced restaurants like ABC Eatery, dedicated to Italian-inspired continental fare and Chautari Restaurant for authentic Indian dishes.
Not so much a temporary location, Haiphong Road Cooked Food Market in Tsim Sha Tsui has been around for over 40 years, earning a much-needed face-lift that was unveiled back in 2020. Fully settled into its refreshed interiors, here is a dedicated directory of easy, simple Cantonese tea house and cafe serves, especially at crowd favourites like Hap Heung Yuen and Wah Heung Yuen. Both have a similar revered 40-year history. The former serves a signature clay pot-steeped milk tea and satay beef sandwiches, while the latter prepares a pork chop bun that’s generous in its proportion and crisp to no ends.
If you ever find yourself in conversation about the city’s best, Tai Po Hui Cooked Food Market is bound to come up. With 40 stalls spread across the spacious second-floor area, it’s a wide selection of local Chinese and Cantonese street food fare including age-old dim sum parlours, casual cha chaan tengs, seafood restaurants and dessert houses. Come — and you may have to queue — for Sweet Bon Bon, homemade Hakka-style mochi that’s busting at the seams, and Tung Kee. The market is also home to soupy bowls of Shanghai-style noodles served with a gargantuan piece of fried pork chop. As for something beyond local cuisine, there’s Golden Delicious Thai which is well-known around the neighbourhood for its affordable and near-authentic cooking of Thai dishes.
It’s easy to find street food whenever in Mong Kok, but the cooked food market is where you’ll discover the neighbourhood’s hidden gems. Navigating the area might be difficult as it’s a bustling network of local eateries and stalls of all variations including dai pai dong, steamed rice speciality shops, family-run cha chaan tengs and congee restaurants — Mui Kee being the best. The most popular venue, however, belongs to Tsui Yuen Restaurant, a Macanese eatery dedicated to the traditional dishes of our nearby neighbour. The Curry Bread Bowl is the signature, a round toasted loaf filled to the brim with a Portuguese-style curry.
Perched on the edge of the pier, the seaside Mui Wo Cooked Food Market is probably the most picturesque on the list. There might not be a speciality dish or a fascinating list of international cuisines at this open-air location, but it’s an honest dedication to local Cantonese fare with simple and straightforward favourites. Find cha chaan tengs amongst dai pai dongs, which usually serve up a delectable menu of seafood with fresh catches sourced directly from adjacent fishing boats. Wah Kee Restaurant is a crowd favourite.
Wong Chuk Hang might seem too far to travel for a cooked food market, but anyone who patronises the neighbourhood will tell you Nam Long Shan’s one is worth the trek. Even better if you work around the area. Not only will you have an excuse to spend the day at nearby Ocean Park, but you’ll also be welcomed to a plethora of delicious eats, including very authentic Thai serves. Green Curry House is one such stall, known and loved for its generous plate of boneless Hainanese chicken rice, and of course, their green curry is a must. For local fare, there’s the aptly named Nam Long Restaurant which serves a piping hot rendition of the cha chaan teng favourite, cheese-baked pork chop rice.
Though located in the buzzing district of Causeway Bay, Bowrington Road Cooked Food Market manages to hold its own amongst the glittering shopping malls of Hysan Place and Times Square. As it should — this cooked food market has been a long-time staple of the area and managed to stay popular with a seasonal menu (the lamb casserole here is especially popular during winter) and lengthy opening times that run past midnight. Stop by Kau Kee for authentic Hong Kong-style beef brisket cart noodles, Hoi Kee for a familiar plate of barbecue siu mei, and Wai Kee, serving a very queue-worthy halal curry lamb brisket.
Kowloon City has made a reputation for itself as the place to be for good Thai food. So, it’s not surprising that it’s also been dubbed as ‘Little Thailand’ given the number of Thai restaurants in the area. And while you can always find a Thai place in every street corner, we also recommend making your way to the market and Cooked Food Centre for the best Southeast Asian finds. Expect fresh fruits such as mangoes, rambutans, and durians to be among the best quality you can find. Otherwise, chow down your next meal at Amporn Thai Food, well-loved for its salt-crusted lemongrass grilled fish. Diners here also swear by the fresh shrimp salad and ever-so-popular pad Thai noodles. You also can’t go wrong with the curries and refreshing iced drinks.
When it comes to a list dedicated to cooked food markets in Hong Kong, there’s no skipping over Java Road in North Point. Yes, it used to be the home of the infamous Tung Po Kitchen, which is relocating to Wan Chai. The locally-run dai pai dong, made a short cameo in Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations. But just because the crowd favourite is gone, it doesn’t mean you should skip out on other Java Road favourites. For instance, Chuk Yuen is a humble eatery dedicated to Chongqing-style ma la chicken casserole. We promise it’s worth it.
