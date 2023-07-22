Extending 23 stations, the new MRT Yellow Line in Bangkok is now in operation. Let’s see what the area has to offer now that the area has become so much easier to reach.

The MRT Yellow Line starts at the intersection of Ladprao and Ratchadapisek roads, then heads east to Bang Kapi, before taking a south turn towards to Lam Sali, Srinagarindra, Hua Mak, Bang Na Trat, Thepharak Road, and finally heading back west to terminate at Samrong—back in Bangkok. Thereby, the new Yellow Line interchanges with the MRT Blue Line at Ladprao, the Airport Rail Link at Huamak, and the BTS at Samrong. It also briefly touches Samut Prakan province at Thepharak Road.

The project is aimed to not only connect the middle north-eastern and eastern areas of Bangkok, but to also reduce traffic congestion especially at Ladprao and Srinagarindra.

Now we that know how we’re going to travel to these areas, let’s see what there is to do on your day trip along the new MRT Yellow Line.

The best things to do along the new MRT Yellow Line

Have a slow, relaxing brunch at Blanc Eatery & Cafe

Blanc Eatery & Cafe features a menu filled with classic French dishes, along with Thai delicacies. So if you’re in the mood to start the meal with some French onion soup, then order a pork neck krapow as main, you’re in luck. Other enticing highlights include the salmon a la creme, calamari fritti with Caesar sauce, and seared duck breast with red wine sauce. A short walk from Sri Kritha station will take you to all of those dishes, and more.

Finally get to try the cocktails at Messengerservice Bar

Messengerservice is one of those places where you may have heard about from someone, and when you want to check it out, you saw that it’s a bit too far out of reach—until now. With the Yellow Line opened, cocktail enthusiasts can reach the bar after just a few minutes of walking from Huamak station. They do an amazing gimlet made from distilled wild honey, bergamot, and palo santo.

Surround yourself with flora and fauna at MiVana Coffee Flagship Store

MiVana Coffee initially started as a project to help boost local economy and conserve the forest, and it turned into an organic coffee business advocating for the same messages. Try out those soothing coffee beans at their flagship store near Suan Luang Rama IX station, and step into a miniature forest offering specialty coffee blends and sweet treats to go with. If that isn’t enticing enough, the venue is also pet-friendly, and the outside seatings are perfect for in the morning or late afternoon.

Discover new craft beers at Underdog Micro Brewery

We know craft beers are a serious business, and if you’re in the mood to try something out of town for a bit, Underdog Micro Brewery is where it’s at. Being the first micro brewery in Samut Prakarn, they have an extensive selection of craft beers on tap a few minutes away from Si Thepa station. Feel free to ask one of the staff for a recommendation, then pop by the self-service station with a mug in hand. The wurst they have in their food menu also go amazing with beer, so arrive with an empty stomach.

Tid Koh Talay Pao

An all-you-can-eat buffet offering fresh seafood, grilled river prawns, crab, oysters, squid, and more, with no time limit and drinks included—all for THB 499. Now, how does that make you feel? We understand, and we’re also on our way to Si Thepa station. It’s a one-stop shop for seafood lovers. We know some buffets can be deceiving, but the price and the superb menu makes this place so worth it.

Jam out to live music sessions at Piti Bar

Located at Bang Kapi station, Piti Bar is a haven for music lovers in Laoprao area. Every week’s lineup is full of alternative, rock, indy music, and sometimes R&B, soul, and even grunge makes its way into the bar. If you want a change of pace to your evening routine, let the bands frequenting Piti take you on a journey. Entry is always free—”just buy a drink,” they say.

Get physical at Rock Domain Climbing Gym

It’s time to get physical after work, and we mean that in both terms of Dua Lipa and Olivia Newton-John. Rock Domain Climbing Gym has all you need whether you’re a veteran or just looking for a new hobby. Indoor, outdoor, slab, overhang—they have it all, just a brief walk from Si Iam station. All the gear is sold inside the gym, equipped with professionals to prep you for your first or hundredth ascend.

