Udon Thani, with its abundance in cultural spots and natural attractions, is one of the hidden gems less visited by tourists. Let us show you some things to do in the province.

Many people don’t know what to answer when prompted with the question: “what’s in Udon Thani?” It turns out that it’s not just a quiet city in Isaan, but a lively province filled with interesting places to pop by. There are department stores in shop in, great restaurants to dine at, luxurious hotels to enjoy a staycation, and even cocktail bars to sit back and relax in. Let this article serve as your bucket list.

[Hero image credit: Georgios Kaleadis/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Samuay & Sons]

Some of the best things to do in Udon Thani

Take a snap for the ‘gram at Red Lotus Lake

When it comes to natural attractions, our minds could head to mountains and waterfalls. Red Lotus Lake is telling them to eat their hearts out, as they offer 36 square kilometres of water lilies blossoming over Nong Han Lake. However, it’s only available in all its glory only from December to February, so plan carefully.

Location: Tambon Chiang Wae, Chiang Haeo, Kumphawapi District, Udon Thani

Shop new additions to your closet at Na Kha Textile Market

Located in Ban Na Kha area, the market is a gathering of the Ban Na Kha hand-woven textile group, as well as its neighbouring villages. Silk clothes with beautiful woven textiles are just waiting for you to feel how soft they are, and how much you want to take them home after. Get a nice bucket hat, and perhaps some very comfy pants to match.

Location: HR22+MR4, Mueang Udon Thani, Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani

Try the gin and tonics at Teens of Thailand Udon

The iconic Soi Nana bar with the heavy door recently unveiled one of its newest ventures: a branch in Udon Thani. You’ll be able to enjoy the vibes and signatures of the original Teens of Thailand, with new cocktails and twists. That means it will still feel the same as the bar you know and love, but with new things you can try. Their food is also from Centara Grand Udon Thani’s kitchen, so you’re sorted for bar bites, too.

Location: 277/1-3 Prajak Sillapakom, Tambon Mak Khaeng, Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani

Experience Isaan cuisine in a new light at Samuay & Sons

If there’s only one restaurant you go to in the whole of Udon Thani, make it this one. Samuay & Sons is putting contemporary Isaan cuisine on the map, and it’s for good reason that owner and head chef Num is often spotted in Bangkok for specialty pop-ups because of this. Let him take you on a gastronomic journey filled with the taste of the Isaan flavours you know and love, but elevated in ways you might not think possible. Free-range beef cured for 60 days served with jaew sauce? You have our attention.

Location: Si Chomchuen, Tambon Mak Khaeng, Mueang Udon Thani District, Udon Thani

Grab some great coffees at Option Coffee Bar

When you’re in Udon, a good morning can be easily crafted with a cup of coffee at Option. It’s a passion project where you can feel the love in each drink, along with pastries that warm your heart right up. Their minimal-style interior gives way to photo opps—nothing makes a better combo than a minimalist background and some craft coffee, after all.

Location: 156/19 Utharaditr Road, Mueng Udon Thani District, Udon Thani