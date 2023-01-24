Bangkok is now home to Southeast Asia’s biggest train station

Bangkok became home to Southeast Asia’s largest train station, which fully opened on January 19, 2023. We’ll still call it Bang Sue Grand Station, sue us.

The Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok (a name given by the king), formerly called Bang Sue Grand Station, is now the largest train station in Southeast Asia. The project, which cost around USD 1 billion (or approx. THB 32,714,000,000), is aimed at becoming an international hub for the region as well as for Thailand.

[Hero and featured image credit: @RichardBarrow/Twitter]

All you need to know about Southeast Asia’s biggest railway station

Good morning! Today is the opening day for #Bangkok’s new railway terminal called #KrungThepAphiwat Central Terminal. The official abbreviation is #KTW. Follow @ThaiTrainGuide for the only full and firsthand information being tweeted in English about this big move.#Thailand pic.twitter.com/JfheG7okMq — Thai Train Guide (@ThaiTrainGuide) January 18, 2023

Book your luxury experiences in Bangkok here

The new, modern terminal is expected to boost the country’s economy by allowing a greater influx of visitors – both professional and leisure – and act as a regional hub, too. The terminal includes elevated train tracks as well as a connecting station for Bangkok’s transit system for the masses and is a state-of-the-art facility that will connect both domestic and international tourists. This is because almost all of the country’s long-distance domestic and international trains are expected to pass through this new terminal. The work on this train station began about 10 years ago, and now, the first train to run on the tracks was to Sungai Kolok, located on Thailand’s southern border with Malaysia.

Discover more dining experiences here

The new train station in Bangkok will be able to handle up to 40 trains at the same time, as per media reports. During peak hours, the station will be able to handle around 600,000 passengers, and 24 trains on its 12 train tracks.

It is also important to note that the opening of this new terminal has brought about concerns among many Thais, who are worried that the earlier terminal, Hua Lamphong Station, might be shunned aside. The older terminal, located on the edge of Bangkok’s Chinatown, has been around for ages, hosting travellers for generations in its high-ceiling waiting room. However, about 62 trains will pass through the old terminal daily, making sure that the nostalgia is kept alive for the travellers as they board the carriers to their preferred destinations.

Book Your Stay In Bangkok Here

This article originally appeared on Travel+Leisure India.