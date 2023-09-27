Learn how to mix tracks, get on the Pilates machine, grab barbecue. Do all of those in one trip with Club Conscious’ DJ retreat in Bali.

Set in the beautiful La Joya Biu Biu Resort in Balangan, Bali, Club Conscious is inviting you on a five-day luxury retreat where you can study with world-class instructors on how to DJ.

[Hero and featured image credit: John Fornander/Unsplash]

Club Conscious is holding a five-day DJ masterclass (and retreat) in Bali

At the retreat, you can learn how to properly mix tracks together, understand each track, and overall improve your live performances. From beginner to advanced, this experience is for anyone interested.

You’ll also get the chance to collaborate with other students and receive constructive feedback as well as personalised, hands-on training from instructors, which will help you develop your own style of DJ-ing, and show off with a performance on your final day.

One of the teachers include Indonesian-American DJ Halim Ardie, who has been a staple at Burning Man and Wonderfruit, and has played alongside some of the biggest name in the industry, from Tiesto to Richie Hawtin.

Included in the workshops are also aspects underrated by many but very important for a DJ, including branding, technical software knowledge, event management, industry insights, and more.

Of course, since the DJ retreat is taking place in Bali, it wouldn’t be a retreat without some good R&R. Apart from the DJ experience, you’ll get to enjoy Pilates and surf to make sure you stay fit during the trip, along with healthy, organic food provided by the resort. Lunch will be a group barbecue session so you’ll have time to bond and connect with other people within the industry.

You can find more information at Club Conscious.