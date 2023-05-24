3 Club Med resorts in Hokkaido to book for your next ski trip

After Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial, according to some sources, online searches for ‘skiing trips’ have risen 142% worldwide. If you’re one of these people, check out these three Club Med resorts in Hokkaido to ignite your winter holiday.

Founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, Club Med is an all-inclusive holiday club. From accommodation to food, drinks (think, open bars), kid’s club, activities, and much more, Club Med is the place to stay if you never want to leave the resort. There’s even non-skiing activities like sushi-making, yoga, fitness, and swimming.

The company operates over 70 resorts in 30 countries, including Japan. Japan is known for its excellent snow conditions, which is one of the reasons why so many people travel here for skiing and snowboarding. Besides that, what sounds better than eating authentic sushi and relaxing in an onsen during the cold winters? Nothing. Now, let’s take a closer look at Hokkaido’s three Club Med resorts so you can have a hassle-free experience this holiday.

Club Med Hokkaido resorts

As more travellers have been eyeing Japan as one of their vacation destinations, Japan’s Club Med resorts are the place to go. It is the perfect destination to go skiing. Even if you’re not a pro skier, Hokkaido is one of the best places to learn since the snow is almost as fine as powder. But what do these locations have to offer? Let’s find out.

Club Med Kiroro Peak, Hokkaido

Opened in December 2022, Club Med Kiroro Peak, Hokkaido, is their newest resort. Guests are offered a “one-of-a-kind snow experience” where the mountain meets the ocean. The resort also has some of the best powder snow in the world. Also, Kiroro Peak is the only Club Med mountain resort in Asia that offers spring skiing until May.

You are sure never to be bored at Club Med Kiroro Peak. With 216 rooms available, the resort also provides various facilities and activities. These include the brand’s first traditional Japanese onsens, unique restaurants and bars, and a full-service and wellness space. There are even cultural workshops, nature centres, and an indoor pool. Not to mention, Club Med Kiroro Grand is set to open in December 2023, and it is a 5-minute gondola ride from Kiroro Peak. .

Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido

Want to unlock Hokkaido’s mountain charm? Head to Club Med Sahoro Hokkaido. Surrounded by the beautiful Hidaka mountain, travellers will “experience the exclusivity of a private mountain.” Revamped in December 2019, the new look blends modernity with traditional Japanese aesthetics.

At Club Med Sahoro, guests can discover Japanese culture and heritage. Especially after a long day on the slopes, what better way to energise than indulging on an authentic nabemono? Those interested in the culinary arts can also participate in their interactive Hokkaido cooking lesson. This location also has Club Med’s first-ever ski simulator (digital climbing wall). Guests can even unwind in an open-air hot Canadian bath overlooking the captivating mountains. So, whether you want to create magical experiences alone or with your friends or family, Club Med Sahoro has everything.

Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido

A paradise for adventure seekers and ski lovers is Club Med Tomamu Hokkaido. This 145-hectare resort is situated amidst Tomamu Mountain and is the ideal winter wonderland playground. Besides strapping on your gear to ride the slopes all day, there is more fun to indulge in. After sunset, they even have a nighttime skiing session under the starry sky guided by the expert Gentils Organisateurs.

Other exciting activities include their special themed activities and entertainment. Now if you’re a yakiniku lover, this one is for you. At Club Med Tomamu, guests are offered an authentic farm-to-table yakiniku experience., including the best local brews. There’s even a premium Japanese whiskey and sake tasting at The Nest.

