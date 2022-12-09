End the year on a spectacular note at Soneva Kiri as exclusive offers are introduced for the holidays

As we head toward the end of the year, we inevitably start looking at booking some holiday and vacation time. With Thailand’s warm and toasty weather, relaxing by the beach during the festive season is a must. Just a 90-minute flight from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi International Airport, we would like to introduce two exclusive deals from Soneva Kiri, an award-winning luxury resort located on Thailand’s best-kept secret island, Koh Kood.

Situated in Trat, Koh Kood is a beach lover’s destination paradise. Known as the “Andaman of the East sea” due to its beautiful white sand and crystal clear water, this island is home to some of the country’s finest beaches. as well as inland waterfalls and refreshing rockpools just waiting to be explored.

End the year on a spectacular note at Soneva Kiri

Koh Kood is the perfect escape for families, couples, or people looking for a place to unwind from their chaotic lives. Tucked away in a private area of Koh Kood, Soneva Kiri has been designed to provide the ultimate in privacy, space and comfort.

Soneva Kiri is a luxury destination with a price tag to match, however, this festive season the glamorous hideaway has announced two promotions for nationals and expatriates in Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Dazzling Dining

The first enticing and longer-lasting offer is the Dazzling Dining. Soneva Kiri guests can indulge in the exquisite cuisines curated by multi-award-winning chefs Howard Ko, Judy Joo, Esther Choi, Mark Lundgaard and Jonathan Zandbergen. From now until April 8, 2023, this bargain has multiple benefits. Starting at 99,500 THB (2,600 USD) for a two-night stay for two guests, vacationers can relish daily half-boards for breakfast and dinner, where non-alcoholic beverages are included during their meals. Other advantages include a 10% reduction on food and drinks, a 20% discount on activities and spa services, a 24/7 personal Barefoot Guardian, shared return flight transfers between Bangkok and Soneva Kiri, and, best of all, unlimited access to the hotel’s scrumptious chocolate, ice cream, and deli parlours! Guests interested in dinners with the visiting chefs will need to pay an additional 750 THB (20 USD) per person.

3-Night Soneva Kiri Festive Fiesta

The second alluring deal, 3-Night Soneva Kiri Festive Fiesta, valid from December 17, 2022, to January 7, 2023, invites guests to stay at the resort during the festive season. The price of this package starts from 178,000 THB (4,700 USD) for two guests per villa. The benefits are similar to the Dazzling Dining offer: daily half-board dining, non-alcoholic beverages, shared return flight transfers, a Barefoot Guardian, and unlimited access to the ice cream, chocolate, and deli parlours. Nonetheless, this three-night package also includes a 50-minute complimentary treatment at the hotel’s spa per person per stay. However, those interested in booking on December 30 and 31 must stay for a minimum of five nights, and all guests staying on Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve must pay for the compulsory gala dinner. The additional dinner costs on December 24 are 12,000 THB (315 USD) per adult and 6,500 THB (170 USD) per child, while on December 31, it will be 29,000 THB (760 USD) per adult and 14,500 THB (380 USD) per child.

End the year on a spectacular note by celebrating your successes at Soneva Kiri. Rest and relax on the enchanting beach of Koh Kood while listening to the majestic waves of the sea, or engage in activities, such as yoga, pilates, cooking classes, and so on, with your friends, family, loved ones, or by yourself. Reserve a stay at Soneva Kiri during these winter months, and you are bound to make unforgettable memories at this luxurious idyllic island escape!

For further information about Soneva Kiri or to make a reservation, visit www.soneva.com or call +660 82 208 8888.