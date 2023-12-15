Here’s your ultimate guide to EMSPHERE

Bangkok may already be teeming with malls–something which we’re sure Bangkok folks will never experience a shortage of–and the latest addition to the city is the EMSPHERE, the youngest sibling of Phrom Phong’s EM duo (Emporium and EmQuartier).

Apart from the additional traffic it may bring to the hood, we have to admit that it is a game changer of its own–think 86 food and drink venues, Sukhumvit’s first IKEA, luxurious car model showrooms, and its future addition ‘Sky Beach Club’ all gathered in one place. Below, find our ultimate guide to the new EMSPHERE.

Your ultimate guide to EMSPHERE

Food and Drinks

Boasting its concept of “the Sleepless Gastronomic Destination,” the new luxury mall is luring all foodies with its incredibly massive list of restaurants, cafes, and even famous street food vendors that the brains behind the mall managed to gather under the same roof.

No, we won’t be covering all of those spots alphabetically–our website might crash right after we press the ‘publish’ button–but here are some of the spots you might want to give a try the next time you’re there.

For a true ice cream delicacy, head to Montangue, Rama III’s French artisanal ice cream shop. Here, Bhupar “Poon” Choonharas, a protégé of French ice cream master Emmanuel Ryon, who received the Meilleur Ouvrier de France title for ice cream making in 2000, whips up bold and fun ice cream flavors.

The latest addition to Iberry Group’s culinary empire sees a blend of Korean, Italian, and French savoury and sweet offerings. Like their previous establishment Fran’s, chef Chalee Kader of 1-Star Michelin restaurant Wana Yook helps oversee the menu here.

Any self-respecting donut lover would know this donut shop for its donut sandwich stuffed with jiggling leche flan. Originally opened in Nanglinchee, the place has reopened in Ekkamai Soi 12. With its new branch at the EMSPHERE, the venue has churned out its new exclusive menu–think the ‘Fried Chicken Mentaiko SANdougnuts’ (THB195) featuring chef Cong Wen’s famous fried chicken and mentaiko mayo stuffed inside the crispy donut sandwich.

The Matcha Tokyo

Hailing from Tokyo, Japan, this matcha specialist serves modern tea offerings in ceremonial style–think of the staff wearing traditional kimono dresses while pouring hot water from hishaku (the prolonged bamboo ladle) and other classic tea utensils.

Bjoux De Beurre Echire

After opening its first cafe in Sukhumvit Soi 63, the high-end French butter brand Echiré has introduced its Bijoux De Beurre Echiré to Phrom Phong, boasting velvety butter with a hint of oak barrel from its traditional methods. The highlight is the Croissant Excellence d’ Echiré, a croissant with a buttery aroma, which, when paired with Valrhona’s hot chocolate, yields a taste like no other.

Bread Street Kitchen and Bar

Gordon Ramsay’s sophisticated yet approachable all-day dining spot promises the British chef’s iconic dishes–think beef Wellington and the classic fish and chips. The venue will open its door this 20 December, so stay tuned.

Street Pizza

This hip brand from Gordon Ramsay is all about breaking the pizza rules and delivering only the finest ingredients in every bite, whether you’re a fan of the classic Margherita or craving something more adventurous like the Corn and Chorizo.

Zao Zen by Zao

The brain behind Ekkamai’s Isan specialist Zao is bringing a variety of Isan noodles to the EMSPHERE. Those who frequent ramen noodle spots and Italian restaurants in Bangkok would know the hype around freshmade noodles. But have you heard of a place that serves khanom jeen (rice noodles) fresh from the machine? Zao Zen does it, and it does so very well. The place also features hua kai oak (a plumb clot of rice noodle whose appearance resembles a chicken head). We may be wrong but we haven’t seen other places that serve this type of rice noodle. We also loved the pla yon (freshwater fish caught from Ubon Ratchathani) grilled to perfection, promising a plumb fresh that took us no effort to rip off from the bones.

Panetti

The brains behind Peppina, one of Bangkok’s most popular pizza spots, Panetti is known for their artisanal pizzas featuring locally-sourced ingredients. They offer a wide array of pizzas, but one must-try is the “Don’t Tell Paolo,” priced at THB 490. This pizza, a nod to the controversial internet debate about pineapple on pizza, features roasted organic pineapple, fior di latte, pistachio mortadella, and tomato purée.

Bianca

The team behind the Asian fusion grill house LAVA Asian has opened its Italian-focused restaurant spin-off, showcasing their wood-fired pizza oven and classic dishes. Try their Truffle Pasta e Basta (THB 690), fresh mafaldine pasta with creamy truffle sauce, parmesan, and roasted mushrooms topped with fresh truffle, or go for 72-hour fermented sourdough pizza starting at THB390 for their basic Margherita.

Rongklannuar

Songwat’s popular braised beef spot has brought its juicy beef to the air-con mall. Here, you don’t have to get all sweaty for their tender beef chunks any more, but the queue is still as crowded as ever.

ThongSmith Hot Pot

If you love ThongSmith’s boat noodles, you’ll likely fall for their hotpot as well. Transforming their much-loved, all-spiced boat noodle broth into a hotpot, Thong Smith offers both individual and shared pots, perfect for large group gatherings.

IKEA

Taking up the whole space on the third floor of the newly opened lifestyle community mall, this youngest branch of the Swedish furniture store may not be as vast as its elder siblings in Bangna or Bangyai. Still, you get to have the first IKEA that you can easily access via the BTS, plus the photogenic Swedish cafe with an abundance of natural light.

Fashion

With the luxury mall comes the luxury fashion brands. Expect glittering high-end fashion houses like Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Chanel, Celine and Dior. Some of the local brands we want to give the spotlight to also include the design studio Vinn Patararin, and the sustainable leather bag Pipatchara.

Luxurious Car Models

Motorheads are spoiled with choices–think the Italian luxury carmaker Lamborghini, the British carmaker Lotus, the luxury automaker Bentley, and more.