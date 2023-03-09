It’s certainly a sign of the times that Harry Styles is coming to Bangkok. If the singer-songwriter wants to make some last minute plans, we have him covered with our itinerary for Harry Styles in Bangkok.

Harry Styles came out with the banging album “Harry’s House” on March 2022, and it took the world by storm. It also won the “Album of the Year” award at the Grammy 2022 against other hard-hitting nominees. Inspired by the sounds of 1970s city pop, the album has been noted as one of Harry’s most introspective works. The album name pays homage to the legendary Haruomi Hosono, a Japanese musician and songwriter with debut solo album “Hosono House” that came out in 1973.

In town for his Love on Tour this weekend, here are a few ideas for what Harry Styles could get up to in Bangkok, based on a few of his songs.

[Hero and featured image credit: harrystyles/Instagram]

An itinerary for Harry Styles in Bangkok, based on his songs

Get a facial at Wild Clinic because “That’s What Makes You Beautiful” in Bangkok

Wild Clinic is beloved for those looking to get their glow on, and we just know Harry would have a blast inside this pink wellness and beauty haven. Whether he goes for the “Everglow” treatment or the signature “Fountain of Youth,” we know he’ll be in good hands. Perhaps he’ll let the beauticians work their ice globe magic to rid him of his jet lag, or maybe he’ll even get an IV drip treatment, like a true Bangkokian.

Bask in the warm “Daylight” when dining at Alpea

Maison Dunand’s more casual dining destination of Alpea is full of traditional French tastes, along with some more inventive dishes by Chef Arnaud. However, what people notice first as they enter the establishment is the cosiness of the place—the warm sunlight coming in through the windows, the wooden furniture in contrast with the walls of layered brick—it’s like walking into a serene French home.

Pop by the “Cinema” at House Samyan

When it comes to films on the silver screen, cinephiles of Bangkok are known to frequent House Samyan. They bring in international films not shown in other commercial cinemas around town. In fact, it’s the only cinema to show Everything Everywhere All At Once, so we know they have good taste. Festivals are often held at House Samyan, bringing in curated lists of older movies that deserve more appreciation.

Grab some “Grapejuice” at Pash

Cold-pressed juices and smoothies are the core of what Pash is all about, and they take those products very seriously. Harry Styles is probably looking for something refreshing after his set, so this is ideal. For something more energising, the menu includes a few coffee blends, too.

Visit ATT19 and explore the “Sign of the Times”

What place better than a museum to explore the passing of time? This March, ATT19 Gallery presents ’50 Years in Munich: Bridge Over Troubled Water,’ showcasing celebrated artist Somyot Hananuntasuk. The retrospective looks at the artist’s life story, in particular the 50-year time frame between 1972 and 2022, from attending Silpakorn University in Thailand to finding his style at the Munich Academy of Art in Germany.

Enjoy the “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” at Sushi Juban Takumi

When it comes to sushi, Sushi Juban Takumi never disappoints. Their team is filled with experienced chefs with deep knowledge of ingredients, and techniques that will impress food enthusiasts anywhere. Seeing as Harry Styles pays homage to Japanese musician Haruomi Hosono, it would only make sense for him to enjoy an omakase course here.

Do some “Late Night Talking” at Asia Today

Asia Today, with its intimate setting and moody lighting, is the perfect venue for late night conversations. Tucked away in China town, Harry Styles can get away from the crowds here and enjoy some great banter. We hope he tries the local honey used in the cocktails here and says they’re “Golden.”

Lastly, check out a dispensary because “Watermelon Sugar” is bound to be the name of a strain

It’s legal here now, Harry. Just saying.