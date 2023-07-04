An itinerary for John Cleese in Bangkok, based on his most famous roles

John Cleese, legendary comedian and screenwriter, is in Bangkok, with plans to perform a show on Friday 7 July. Therefore, we have planned out an itinerary of things for Mr. Cleese to do while he is in town, based on his most famous productions and laugh-out-loud characters.

While social media has been silent so far about John Cleese’s arrival in Bangkok, he is performing this Friday July 7th at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha theatre.

In anticipation for his arrival, we’ve written out an itinerary inspired by his most famous characters and bits.

An itinerary for John Cleese in Bangkok, based on some of his most famous roles

John Cleese can bring a friend, a stick-on moustache, and a French accent to eat at Gaston

Gaston’s authentic French cuisine will definitely help to bring out the exaggerated Parisian tendencies of Cleese’s French men imitations. Gaston’s not overly hoity-toity either, with all of the French staples like steak frites, croque monsieur and onion soup, and the atmosphere is cozy and well-dined in. No one smells of elderberries here!

With all of Monty Python’s focus on history, why not swing by the Bangkok National Museum?

Mr. Cleese can always come up with a Monty Python and the History of Bangkok series at one of the largest museums in Southeast Asia, opened in 1874. Full of rich history, and with three main exhibitions including a chapel, a teak house that was once living quarters of royalty, and a former audience hall, the Bangkok National Museum is a must-visit for any history buff.

John Cleese could practise self-defence against fresh fruit at Khlong Toei Market

After watching Self-Defence Against Fresh Fruit, we’re ready to face our opponents with whatever fruit is necessary. If Mr. Cleese wants to do the same, where should he gather materials, you ask? None other than at Khlong Toei Market, one of the most famous fresh food markets in Bangkok. While it’s hot out, don’t forget to buy some watermelon or juicy rose apples.

Seek out some friends for Nearly Headless Nick from Harry Potter by watching a horror flick at The Friese-Greene Club

While this private nine-seat screening room has showings only for members, they do allow first time newcomers to watch a movie for free and experience their close-knit club. With different themes every week and a multitude of screenings almost every night, we’re sure John Cleese could find a horror movie or two to scream frightfully at.

Lastly, Mr. Cleese should make sure to visit the lemurs at Safari World

Safari World consists of more than 177 acres of land, with a safari park section, marine animal section, and a jungle walk. Bring your kids for a fun family experience and take in the variety of animal shows. Mr. Cleese is sure to find his love of lemurs well-fulfilled at Safari World.

