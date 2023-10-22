A Hong Konger’s guide to Kennedy Town: Best places to eat, drink, and explore

Heading to Kennedy Town for your next trip to Hong Kong? We’ve listed out the best spots to eat, drink, shop and explore in the cool neighbourhood.

Once upon a time, Kennedy Town used to be a super hole-in-the-wall neighbourhood. Today, it’s a vibrant place that boasts plenty of dining options, a bustling waterfront, and an irresistible laidback charm. Read our neighbourhood guide to Kennedy Town to find all the best eats, drinks, shops, and things to do.

On the far end of the west side lies Kennedy Town (KTown). It was named after Arthur Edward Kennedy, the seventh Governor of Hong Kong. For a while, the neighbourhood was not on many people’s radar… until it got an MTR station and opened to more visitors, tourists, and locals alike. Today, the once far-flung hood on Hong Kong Island is packed with dozens of dining options. On the quieter side than Wan Chai and Causeway Bay and more affordable than Central, KTown has certainly become cooler than it once was. The popular Instagram Pier made KTown a hot spot and while it has closed down, the neighbourhood has made it to the hearts of many.

It’s true that KTown has developed throughout the years, but you’d still be able to see remnants of the past—just look at the mom-and-pop shops alongside slick restaurants and staggering luxury buildings. Getting the best of both worlds makes this hood a prime location for living—and visiting. So, read our picks of the best places to eat, drink, and shop and what to do in Kennedy Town.

Your ultimate guide to exploring Kennedy Town

Where to eat

First things first, Kennedy Town has plenty of options when it comes to Italian food, particularly pizza. Just look at Pizzeria Italia and its long list of flavours. By that, we mean over thirty for you to choose from including the size of your crust! If by any chance, nothing tickles your fancy over there, we also recommend neighbourhood favourite (and not just KTown by the way), Dough Bros. The sourdough pizzas are great, as well as their doughnuts.

If you’re still looking for something more… out of the box, then maybe head to Alvy’s. They serve up unique pizza flavours, for instance, Bak Gwei which has char siu and geung yong. Still, you can’t go wrong with the classics there. Bresola also offers decadent Italian dishes from pizza to pasta, and risotto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pizzeria Italia HK (@pizzeriaitaliahk)

Got enough of pizza? Why not wash it all down with some good ol’ dim sum? Sun Hing Restaurant is the perfect place to be. In fact, it opens on the brink of dawn at 3 am until 4 pm so you can already get an early head start. Good morning indeed! While there’s much to love, we definitely recommend the juicy siu mai.

On the topic of local food, don’t miss Sheung Hei Claypot Rice. Yes, we recommend it but don’t just take our word for it because this restaurant is also Michelin-approved! Take your pick among the 30 different kinds of claypot rice. Make sure to leave some room for Yuan is Here, a Bib Gourmand-certified Street food spot. Chow down Taiwanese classics such as sweet plum fried potato and braised minced pork on rice (aka lo ru fan).

If you’re not exactly sure what type of dish you’d like, you can always go to a cooked food centre and KTown has its own. At Smithfield Market and Cooked Food Centre, one of the most popular options is 雞煲, a famed spot for spicy chicken hot pot. For something lighter, the congee from Cheuk Kee Congee is easy on the tastebuds. Other diverse cuisines to try include the Egyptian and Mediterranean food at Aziza, the Nepali delights at Timur, or the ever-popular tacos at 11 Westside.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AZIZA HK (@aziza_restaurant)

Where to drink

Good and bad news for drinkers (be it coffee or booze), Kennedy Town has a lot on the table, but the exhaustive list also leaves you with a tough choice to make. That is, of course, if you’re willing to go back for another round of drinks, which we highly recommend. For coffeeholics, there are quite a few barista-made artisanal choices to choose from. Little Cove Espresso is certainly a favourite. In addition to its selection of coffee beans from Brazil, Ethiopia, and more, it also boasts a nice seaside view.

& Arabica is another cafe with a cult following. I mean, the stylish yet minimalistic interiors sure draw eyes. But the espresso brews entice even more caffeine lovers. We also love the lattes here in case you’re not a fan of cappuccino. For a place that offers both coffee and coffee-infused cocktails, the answer is Winston’s Coffee. What a haven for coffee and booze lovers, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSY HO’S (@missyhoshk)

Now for those just loyal to booze, Missy Ho’s is the place to be. In addition to its quirky decor and Asian fusion dishes, the cocktails are just as creative. For instance, they give a Japanese spin on classics like… Bloody Ho’s. For Single offers single-malt whiskies (and single-origin coffees) and everybody is welcome! Don’t let its name fool you that this is just for all the singles out there.

Of course, you can’t miss out on Grain, a collaboration between Gweilo craft brewery and Wolly Pig restaurant group. The result? A gastropub with an extensive and exclusive offering of craft beers and brews. For something a little quieter, maybe even intimate, head to The Wilshire. The not-so-hidden speakeasy has a range of cocktails, some of which are available upon request.

Where to shop

With so many dining options, you might think that’s all there is to Kennedy Town. Surprise! There are also a few places for your retail fix, whether it’s food (again?) or home products. Slowood offers both, on top of being super eco-friendly. By that, we mean, it earned a reputation in the city for being a pioneer of eco-friendly shopping. So, expect to see sustainable products and products ranging from skincare to cleaning supplies. And in true eco-friendly fashion, any purchase doesn’t come with plastic packaging so make sure to BYOB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by … (@slowood.hk)

Now, to spice your cooking up a little… or maybe a notch, we recommend Spice Box Organics. The grocery store is inspired by herbal remedies and Ayurvedic traditions from India. As such, they have spices and vitamins that are great additions to your cooking and health. Even better, the KTown branch has a cafe that offers healthy dishes.

Shing Fat Coconut & Spices is a true legend when it comes to herbs and spices. While its relocation to KT has only been open since 2017 (compared to its history stretching back to the 1950s), you can expect the same assortment and quality of products.

What to do

You can be sad about the Instagram Pier closing down. But trust us, there are plenty of other things to do in the neighbourhood. For one, KTown is home to a lot of… water. Or should we say, bodies of water? Start off with the photogenic Sai Wan Swimming Shed. A worthy replacement, or alternative, to the Instagram Pier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Chong (@josiechongshoots)

Then, there’s the Belcher Bay Promenade. It’s the perfect place to admire the sea view, take your furry friends for a walk, kids out in the playground, or just go for a nice stroll. Looking for a dip? Kennedy Town Swimming Pool ranks among the best public pools in Hong Kong (they don’t always have a good reputation). It overlooks Victoria Harbour and boasts both indoor and outdoor pools as well as a jacuzzi.

Not a fan of the water? Time to go exploring then! See the ruins of the Mount Davis Fort, a former British military depot built in 1911. It suffered from bombing during the Battle of Hong Kong and remnants of what once was are still visible today, although slowly succumbing to nature. To get there, you have to hike a little. But it’s a rather leisurely hike for beginners.

The neighbourhood also has several historic buildings that are worth a visit. This includes Lo Pan Temple, a Grade I historic building. KTown also has something for cinephiles: Golden Scene Cinema. This independent 283-seater cinema is among the best in the city. So much so that many film lovers are willing to go all the way to KTown to catch a film (or event) here. After all, the cinema does screen some films exclusively. But you can still enjoy international releases in addition to arthouse flicks and local movies. It’s certainly a good way to support the local film industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hong Kong Dog Rescue (@hkdr_official)

After watching a movie, why not bring your friends (or family) to Wheat and Wood? The cafe has classic board games for everyone to enjoy. Otherwise, channel your cooking skills at FoodCraft. Simply join a workshop that matches your cooking level. All the recipes are healthy and it’s a great way to meet other chefs in the making.

Finally, we recommend spending some of your time at the Hong Kong Dog Rescue. It’s one of the oldest animal rescue shelters in Hong Kong. While you need to be at least 18 years old to volunteer and do some training, it’s a great way to take care of abandoned and stray dogs.

All images credit: Lulu Lee/Flickr

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Kennedy Town worth visiting?

Kennedy Town is worth visiting.

-Is Kennedy Town a city in Hong Kong?

Kennedy Town is a city in Hong Kong.

-Which district is Kennedy Town?

Kennedy Town is in the Central and Western District.