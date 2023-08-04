10 long weekend trip ideas to treat Mum this Mother’s Day

Thailand is full of several fascinating destinations from north to south. This Mother’s Day weekend, take a break from all the family drama and travel to one of these destinations for some time in peace.

We know that not everybody has a sweet and loving relationship with their mums. Let’s be honest, family gets difficult sometimes. However, to keep every family member in a pleasant mood, let’s surround ourselves with beautiful nature, excellent service, and serene environment far away from the bustling capital city. Although Bangkok has a range of dining options that are equally enticing on this Mother’s Day, we all could use a little break from the city from time to time.

10 long weekend trip ideas for Mother’s Day

If Mum is a spa and wellness lover…

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

The Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is located along the coastline of Hua Hin, which offers one of the best beachfront stay experiences just a few hours’ drive from Bangkok city. The resort’s premium Quan Spa is ready to welcome all mums for a pampering session with the ‘Me & Mom’ package. This couples’ wellness program starts with a frangipani & ylang ylang body oil scrub and a massage, and it ends with a moisturising facial. After the spa, take Mum to join the Mother’s Day Family Buffet at Amber Kitchen.

The ‘Me & Mom: Pampering Perfection’ at Quan Spa is available daily, while the Mother’s Day Family Dinner Buffet is available on August 12 only.

If Mum is an adventure lover…

InterContinental Khao Yai Resort

Nestled amid the lush Unesco World Heritage Site, the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort offers a unique nature getaway surrounded by mountains. This exceptional setting allows for fun activities and excursions just outside of your door, whether it’s the rare wilderness excursions around Wang Nam Khiao Conservation, a cycling tour around Khao Yai orchard and vineyards, or an adrenaline-inducing zip-line game. If Mum is not looking to stay inside during the holiday, take her out on an excursion in the midst of Khao Yai.

If Mum feels happiest on the beach…

Centara Reserve Samui

If sea, sand, and sun fuels Mum’s energy, a luxurious beachfront stay at Centara Reserve Samui may be the right answer. The resort is located on the most peaceful beach in Koh Samui, so it’s perfect for those looking to escape from all the buzz. Throughout the modern colonial interior, guests can choose to stay in spacious guestrooms, suites, or private pool villas. All are located only a few steps away from direct access to the beach.

If Mum is a foodie…

Rosewood Phuket

If Mum is a die-hard foodie who also loves to cook, then the Rosewood Phuket would be very happy to welcome her to the extraordinary dinner and cooking class hosted by Chef Karime López and Takahiko Kondo from Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Florence. The duo will be leading guests to handcraft their own tortellini pasta before serving them a five-course menu that showcases their contemporary Italian practices. Some dishes to look forward to are the beef ragu & cannellini beans, and purple corn tostada.

The five-course Gucci Osteria Florence dinner is served on August 11-12 at Red Sauce, Rosewood Phuket.

If Mum is a nature and animal lover…

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort

This nature-centric resort doesn’t only celebrate Mother’s Day on August 12 but also it will also be celebrating World Elephant Day. On this occasion, the traditional mahout village Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort presents the ‘Touched by Gentle Giants’ discovery package. It includes everything from accommodation to a daily mahout experience, such as walking with the elephants, elephant guardian, and elephant education activity. This Mother’s Day, travel through the jungle and walk with the gentle giants, take them mud bathing, and engage in snack-making for the elephants.

If Mum loves to explore culture and heritage…

Courtyard By Marriott Phuket Town

Located in the centre of Phuket Old Town, Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town is the best hotel to support your city exploration in Phuket. The area showcases the combined culture of local southern Thais, a bit of Chinese influence, and the Peranakans. You will find every cuisine in the old town, from authentic Southern Thai cuisine, to Chinese dim sum, to even delicious Italian restaurants. It’s a great alternative for those who want to see Phuket in a different light, beyond only pristine beaches. Something new for Mum.

If Mum wants a nearby getaway…

Sala Ayutthaya

If commuting on a long holiday is too much of a pain for your mum, Ayutthaya comes up as an easy and relaxing getaway. On Mother’s Day, travel to the old capital and stay in the serene boutique resort of Sala Ayutthaya where the view of the Chao Phraya River can be admired from your bedroom’s window. Whilst staying inside the luxurious pool suite and enjoying the sumptuous Ayutthaya fresh river prawns is more than enough for us, the city also offers plenty of activities to join such as the sightseeing tours, market activities, and temple visits.

If Mum wants to be surrounded by every single one of her loved ones…

U Pattaya Hotel

If your mum values nothing more than family and just wants to be surrounded by her loved ones, book the villa at U Pattaya Hotel for all your family to enjoy some quality time. The Family Pool Villa has room for six people with a large private pool for kids and adults to enjoy. Wake up to the breakfast by the beach or float in your own pool, and enjoy the signature perk of all U Hotels: a flexible 24-hour room policy that lets you use the room until 24 hours after checking in.

If Mum wants to go glamping…

Kissing Stars Glamping

One of the very popular glamping spots in Chiang Mai, Kissing Stars Glamping offers a very comfortable and healing way to glamp. The wood and glass cabin is surrounded by the lush jungles near Mae Kampong. Amenities inside the cabin include an outdoor bathtub, a mini movie projector, a bluetooth speaker, an outdoor lounging zone, and many others. Look down and you’ll find a cooling stream of water running down the hill, look up at night and you’ll see the stars lighting up the sky above.

If Mum loves island-hopping….

Pullman Khao Lak Resort

Whether Mother’s Day or any day, travel to the Pullman Khao Lak Resort in Phang Nga whenever you’re in need of an island-hopping trip around the Phang Nga Bay. Your boat adventure could cover Tapu Island or the famous James Bond Island, Ping Ghan Island, and Pan Yi Island. Also, book some time for a range of fun water activities like snorkelling and surfing. At the end of the day, come back to the resort and indulge in delicious seafood and enjoy a relaxing spa day this Mother’s Day.

