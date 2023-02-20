Buppesannivas: Where to live out your ‘Love Destiny 2’ fantasies in Bangkok

Love Destiny 2 has left many of us in a dreamy history-inspired state. Even though it’s not really possible to travel back in time, here are some places you can visit to reminisce the ancient Thai age of the very popular Thai series-turned-film Buppesannivas.

The sequel of the crowd-favourite TV drama, Love Destiny 2, has recently been added to Netflix, giving viewers a fun ride back to the Rattanakosin period. If you’re still stuck on the film, there are some temples, cafes, restaurants and museums that can fulfil your Buppesannivas fantasies, and even your appetite in some cases. Read on for our Love Destiny route across and near Bangkok.

Love Destiny 2: Where to live out your historical Buppesannivas fantasies

Enjoy Thai desserts and architecture at Ginger Bread House

This century-old house has been converted into a cafe and museum named Ginger Bread House, where traces of Thai-style ornamentation dot the property. The cafe presents a lot of sumptuous Thai desserts, and visitors can take time to admire the Western-inspired architecture from the reign of King Rama IV.

Visit the famous Wat Prayurawongsawas Waraviharn from the movie

The temple is mentioned occasionally in the Love Destiny is Wat Prayurawongsawas Waraviharn. Constructed in the reign of King Rama III in 1828, this white temple served several purposes throughout its history, from a temple to a library to a museum. Nowadays, the Prayoon Bhandakharn Buddha Images Museum is part of the temple, where valuable artefacts and histories are kept and shared.

Check out the floating market at the Ancient City, Samut Prakarn

Ancient City is one of the largest private-owned museums in Thailand. This enormous property showcases ancient Thai architectural and artistic valuables from the vast history of the country, all for the purpose of learning and conserving the age-old culture. From the Lotus-Bud Tower of the North, the Floating Market of the Central, to the Manohra Garden of the South section, it’s a short car ride from Bangkok, and definitely worth a visit.

Live the history of Thai silk at Jim Thompson House Museum

Jim Thompson House is a museum in the form of a traditional Thai house that is loved by Thai and international visitors. Although located just a short walk away from the giant shopping malls, the museum boasts a peaceful ambience that welcomes visitors to admire collections of antiques and Thai silk on display. Whether you’re here just for the vibe and an Instagram post, or are actually looking to learn about the very interesting history of Jim Thompson, you won’t be disappointed. There’s a really good restaurant, too.

Take an overnight cruise on the river with Loy Pela Voyages

Although Love Destiny 2 takes place in the Rattanakosin period, we reckon that the ancient city of Ayutthaya would be a better fit for a historical visit from Bangkok. Ditch the car and embark on Loy Pela’s beautiful fleets for an overnight trip, where you can choose your own path, to the old capital. On the stunning Loy Dream and Loy River Song Staterooms, guests will be served a delicious Thai dinner and wines, before being sent into their comfy, luxurious bedrooms.

Try ancient Thai recipes at Saneh Jaan

However challenging it is in modern times, Saneh Jaan stands grounded in its intention to use the original ancient recipes in all of its expansive menus. Some examples are Chor Malee, Mon Curry, Pomelo Salad with Crispy Shrimp and Minced Pork, and some famous Thai sweets like the title dessert Saneh Jaan, and Som Chun.

Rent a traditional Thai outfit for the ‘gram at Doo Dee Dress

One thing that viewers can’t help but notice is the glamorous traditional Thai costumes worn by the characters on Love Destiny 2. If you want to fully transport yourself back to the ancient Thai period, a day in these beautiful Thai garments will really put you in the mood. The offers at Doo Dee Dress start from a bridesmaid’s dress all the way to daily rental for events and other purposes. Its prime location in the centre of the city really makes it easier than one might think to rent a Thai dress. Definitely worth the ‘gram.