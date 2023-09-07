Bangkok is a living, breathing, and growing creature in its own right. It grows with new spots and hidden treasures popping up everywhere every day. It’s a city for everybody: every neighbourhood, every street, every soi has a different personality to offer. And it’s truly worth exploring them all. So, for this month’s LSA neighbourhood guide, here are 8 reasons to visit Phra Khanong.

Although Phra Khanong is famously known for the Thai ghost Mae Nak, this area has much more to offer, and has been booming in recent years. With many new restaurants, bars, and fun activities to do left and right, it is without a doubt that we had to cover this neighbourhood. Yes, we could talk about W-District or Summer Hill, but Phra Khanong is so much more than that. Despite the neighbouring areas of Thonglor or Ekkamai being more popular, we’re sure this neighbourhood will be the new It-spot within a few years.

LSA Neighbourhood Guide: 8 reasons to visit Phra Khanong

What to do

1. Immerse yourself in an exhibition at XSPACE GALLERY

Who would have thought that there was an exhibition inside one of Phra Khanong’s small Pridi sois? At XSPACE, visitors can wander around, viewing various furniture designs, art products, and architectural works. Although smaller than other exhibitions, the gallery is spacious and has many diverse and exciting pieces. If you’re an art lover or simply in the area, XSPACE is definitely one you should check out.

2. Play arcade games at Arcadia Barcade

Despite being a bar, this semi-hidden destination is also an arcade. Upon entering, prepare to be hit with nostalgic vibes as Arcadia is loaded with 80s and 90s arcade games. What makes it even more cool is how the owner, Todd, created these machines, like Takken and Pac-Man, during the pandemic. If you’re not into DIY arcade fun, there’s also Nintendo Switch, a projected cinema, rooftop wrestling, and, of course, lots of booze and things to get baked.

3. Get fit at Training Ground

For you BKK fitness junkies, why not head to Training Ground to release some endorphins and get that intense workout. Located in Sukhumvit 69, Training Ground is a community-based CrossFit gym. From burpees to barbells, even cycling, expect your fitness journey to level up (and lots of sweat, maybe smiles) when you train here. They also offer personal training and nutrition services.

Where to eat & drink

4. Visit the Suk71 Plaza food market

Yes. It is much smaller than other food markets like Jodd Fair, but everything here still slaps. At Suk71 Plaza, there’s a variety of foods to choose from. You have a ping stand (grilled meat skewers), fried chicken, noodles, moo krata (Thai BBQ), and more. After collecting all your goodies, you can buy a cheeky beer and head up to the rooftop dining area. It’s super casual, and you know it’s great when all the Thais head there even before sunset.

5. Try some Belgian food at Brussels Bistro

Let me tell you. This is honestly a hidden gem in Pridi soi 14, and dining here really transports you to that classic Brussels brasserie atmosphere. The interior with Victor Horta elements is captivating and unique, as it’s something you don’t witness everyday in Bangkok. Not to mention, the talented owner painted everything himself. Here, you can expect traditional Belgian dishes like beef tartare, green eels, beef stew, and, of course, Belgian beer.

6. Feel like you’re in Japan at En Restaurant

A hidden izakaya serving homestyle Japanese food is En, located in Pridi soi 15. Although the vibe here can be intimidating for first-timers, it’s a restaurant you shouldn’t miss. The menu has a huge selection, but their highlights include oden, sashimi, bacon-wrapped cabbage, and lime somen. There’s also an excellent selection of sake, shochu, and whiskey. A reservation is highly recommended as this place is packed daily.

7. Indulge in some mouthwatering yakitori at Abiy’s

I’m literally giving away all my favourite spots in this food and drinks section, but I guess you have to support your OG destinations. Not only is Abiy’s yakitori affordable, but it’s also so delicious. We recommend the spicy cod stuffed chicken wing, as well as the liver. There are also weekly special menus and other Japanese dishes like sashimi or ramen. The drinks are great, too, as they serve Japanese-style cocktails, beer, sake, and so on.

8. Rock n Roll at Mad Bulldog Pub & Grub

Mad Bulldog Pub & Grub is perfect for those who enjoy rock music. Even the aesthetics hit the spot. On the weekends, a live band plays mostly rock, covering The Beatles, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, and more. The drinks are nicely priced, with decent happy hours and ladies’ nights. For food, prepare to find classic American grub like burgers, pizzas, and nachos, as well as Thai food. It’s also super pet-friendly, so if you’re worried about leaving your furry friend at home, bring them to Mad Bulldog next time.

