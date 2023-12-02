5 pet-friendly hotels in Khao Yai for road trips with your pooch

The weather is getting cooler, and you know what that means: a road trip up North with your furry companions, of course. Check out these 5 pet-friendly hotels in Khao Yai so you and your pooch can enjoy a happy holiday.

The holiday season is fast approaching, and many of us are eager to escape Bangkok’s chaotic city life. However, air travel can be stressful for you and your dog, especially during the festive season. So why not take a road trip outside the city to enjoy the fresh air and enjoy the cool breeze while overlooking Khao Yai‘s gorgeous mountains? About 2.5 hours by car, you can reach your destination and change scenery. Not only will that be a core memory for you, but perhaps for your pup as well.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Unsplash / @alvannee]