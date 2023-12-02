The weather is getting cooler, and you know what that means: a road trip up North with your furry companions, of course. Check out these 5 pet-friendly hotels in Khao Yai so you and your pooch can enjoy a happy holiday.
The holiday season is fast approaching, and many of us are eager to escape Bangkok’s chaotic city life. However, air travel can be stressful for you and your dog, especially during the festive season. So why not take a road trip outside the city to enjoy the fresh air and enjoy the cool breeze while overlooking Khao Yai‘s gorgeous mountains? About 2.5 hours by car, you can reach your destination and change scenery. Not only will that be a core memory for you, but perhaps for your pup as well.
[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Unsplash / @alvannee]
5 pet-friendly hotels in Khao Yai for road trips with your pooch
Jump To / Table of Contents
1 /5
Located in Pak Chang district, if you want to take your furry friend to do some camping activities but don’t like getting dirty, Marasca Khao Yai is the way to go. This luxurious glamping ground offers a variety of fun activities for you and your pup. They even offer a pet afternoon tea set, including some pet amenities. If you forget to bring your furry one their beds, this five-star hotel can provide that. Although your dog can’t hang out in some areas, the hotel has designated pet areas.
Pet-friendly policy: The first pet (weight 0-7 kg) is free of charge. However, additional pets (weight 0-14 kg) will be charged THB 1,500/ pet/night. Any pets above 15 kg will be charged THB 2,500/ pet/night.
Find out more: Marasca Khao Yai
[Image Credit: Marasca Khao Yai]
Another favourite on our list is this magical escape. Movenpick Resort Khao Yai is a stunning hotel that looks like a castle straight out of Disney. The location is surrounded by a beautiful landscape that offers tranquil sounds of nature, making Movenpick an ideal getaway spot. And although you can’t bring your furry friend to the public areas, you can enjoy a delectable picnic with them on the grounds.
Pet-friendly policy: The hotel welcomes both dogs and cats of any size for a fee of THB 3,000/pet/night.
Find out more: Movenpick Resort Khao Yai
[Image Credit: Movenpick Resort Khao Yai]
For pets who want to enjoy the Old English way of life, take them to Thames Valley. Yes, you could fly your pet to England, but that’s so much hassle. So, why not drive less than 3 hours out from Bangkok to be transported into the English countryside? Besides the spectacular vibes, the hotel has a large yard for dogs to run around in.
Pet-friendly policy: All pets are allowed for a fee of THB 1,000/night for the Deluxe Thames Garden and Deluxe Upon Thames room. However, it’s THB 1,500/night for the Pool Villa Plus room. Those wishing to bring two pets must stay at the Thames Mansion for THB 1,800/ per pet/night. Each pet must not exceed 10 kg.
Find out more: Thames Valley Khao Yai
[Image Credit: Thames Valley Khao Yai]
If you love to splurge on your bougie furry baby, we recommend the InterContinental Khao Yai Resort. You and your pup will literally feel like you’re staying on the Orient Express as the design celebrates Thailand’s railway history. Besides the train-themed decor, you can take them on a peaceful stroll in the hotel’s fantastic green scenery, including Swan Lake.
Pet-friendly Policy: Dogs and cats weighing less than 14 kg are allowed. One pet per room is permitted in the King Classic units. However, the hotel only offers six pet-friendly rooms per day.
Find out more: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort
[Image Credit: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort]
5 /5
If your pet enjoys a more boutique stay, Dusit D2 is the perfect place. Your four-legged companion can even meet the hotel’s alpacas and hang out.
Pet-friendly policy: Dogs and cats less than 15kgs are allowed. Up to two pets, with a combined weight of less than 20 kg, are allowed in the Deluxe Room, Deluxe Terrace, Family Studio, and Family Terrace. THB 942/pet/night for pets less than 10 kgs. Pets between 10 and 15 kg will cost THB 1,177/pet/night.
Find out more: dusitD2 Khao Yai
[Image Credit: dusitD2 Khao Yai]