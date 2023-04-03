Pet-friendly Songkran trip ideas for the whole furry family

Songkran’s a long holiday, and leaving your beloved little ones at home? That just won’t do. Let us show you some of the best places to go on a pet-friendly trip that will take care of everyone, including your furry family members.

When you’re a parent of a furry one, you know it can be quite a big deal to go on vacation. After all, how are they going to survive at home alone? Hotels that are pet-friendly used to be quite hard to come by. But now, you have a lot of choices to choose from across Thailand. Let them hang out with you by the pool, as you grab some drinks by the bar, or get yourself a private butler that will take care of you and your pets’ needs. Here are some of the best pet-friendly hotels and pet-friendly travel ideas this Songkran.

[Hero Image Credit: Kojirou Sasaki/Unsplash; Featured Image Credit: Joan Sapp/Unsplash]

Pet-friendly Songkran trip ideas

A beautiful road trip to V Villas Hua Hin, MGallery

When it comes to a sophisticated destination for the holidays, the V Villas Hua Hin should be on your list. A quick road trip away, you won’t have to deal with the hassle of flying to get here. Stay in one of their secluded villas with a lot of amenities—think large rooms, a garden, a private pool, and 24-hour butler service, all for you and your furry friends. There’ll be plenty of space to roam free, and you can take them on a beach walk in the mornings. Plus, this Songkran, V Villas is hosting a screening of Titanic by the beach with some cocktails. Now that sounds like a retreat.

A massive pet-friendly villa at the InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Located at the edge of Hua Hin, you can fully bask in the sun as you enjoy the view of the Gulf of Thailand. Book a stay at La Residence, their exclusive two-story colonial residence perfect for any occasion, big or small. You and your pets are fully welcome as you lay in the sands or sip on something cool to fight the summer heat. They always have special deals for the season, so keep an eye on their socials.

A special dog food menu at Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Renaissance Pattaya is a popular wedding destination in Pattaya for a couple of reasons, mostly due to gorgeous seaside views, beautiful rooms, and attentive service. They also boast dog-friendly rooms, equipped with a food menu created specifically for dogs that you can order straight to the room. Once you’ve had dinner in their dining room then have a stroll down the beach for a bit, you’ll wish the holiday never ends.

A cosy beachside bed for your pet at Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort

Various domestic airlines allow you to travel with your dog. Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort markets itself as a destination for families, friends, solo travelers, and even pet lovers everywhere, and they don’t disappoint. Take your pets for some poolside relaxation, a stroll down the beach, or sample the lovely amenities the resort has to offer. Each pet gets their own cushion bed, bowl, and anything they might need for the duration of their stay—all complimentary.

Private pools for you and your pet at Kimpton Kitalay Samui

Samui itself is its own vibe, and Kimpton Kitalay is perfect for a getaway from the big city. Cosy up beside your private pool, lay back on a daybed and crack open your favourite book. Of course, your pets are welcome to join you as you experience all that goodness. Plus, they have all sorts of plans for Songkran season, including water fights, a Thai buffet, and more.

A private beach for your pet at W Koh Samui

Those who are acquainted with W Koh Samui will know how iconic their cocktail bar is with its breathtaking ocean views, live jazz sessions, and two private beaches you can walk down to. Their villas are very pet-friendly, so feel free to treat yourself to a dip in your own private pool as your pets are getting the R&R they deserve for being such good boys all year round.

