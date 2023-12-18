Pokémon announces official PokéPark Kanto theme park

The Pokémon Company is digging deep into their history to reference one of the key locations from its original Pokémon Red and Blue video games (East to Johto) for PokéPark Kanto.

The catch is that the Kanto region of Pokémon is actually named after the real Kanto area of Japan in Honshu, the largest island of Japan – also where Tokyo is located. Playing off this connection, The Pokémon Company is working with Yomiuriland to bring to life an official PokéPark Kanto amusement park.

An official statement reads, “We will create a space where Pokemon fans from all over the world can gather in this area rich in nature, experience Pokemon, and have fun together, transcending national, regional, and language barriers. Please look forward to the next report.”

This is not the first time the two have worked together as in 2021, Yomiuriland and Pokémon Co. launched the limited “Pokémon Wonder” where fans could witness Pokémon in the wild. Yomiuriland is located in the Tama Hills area, an area of hills stretching across southwest Tokyo and northeast Kanagawa Prefecture. Spread over an area of 300 km2, Tama Hills was referenced in the Studio Ghibli film Pom Poko.

There is not much news on specifics on when PokéPark Kanto will be opening, but currently it has been made official with the official business registration of Poképark Kanto LLC.

(Images: The Pokémon Company)