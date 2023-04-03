3 reasons why you need to check out PUBLIC HOUSE

PUBLIC HOUSE welcomes everyone to come in and truly enjoy “belonging to the city.”

Located in the buzzing Phrom Phong along Sukhumvit 31 is a newly opened hotel, PUBLIC HOUSE. Escape from the chaotic city and immerse yourself in this eight-level multi-sensory hub that has just about everything. From rooms to stay, a restaurant, and an open bar, to a podcast lounge, and a co-working space— what more could you need?

[Hero & Feature Images Courtesy of PUBLIC HOUSE]

The hotel

Stay at PUBLIC HOUSE and experience the ultimate mid-century timeless comfort. The hotel has 33 Deluxe, 15 Grand Deluxe, 4 King Suite, and 27 Premier Corner Rooms just beyond the ground floor’s spiral staircase. Unwind and watch Netflix on the 65″ LCD smart TV whilst lying on the ultra-comfy bed with black-out curtains — now that’s real R&R.

The restaurant and bar

Designed to be a social hub, this chic hotel has various culinary playgrounds for guests to indulge in. Starting on the ground floor is FEST, a social dining restaurant. The eatery is open daily from 7.30 am – 10 pm and has over 60 mouthwatering delicacies. Their ‘Public Treasures’ include their vegan Wood-Fired pizza (490 THB), Josper- Grilled Hamachi (990 THB), and Mango Sticky Rice (350). Breakfast food lovers must try the PUBLIC HOUSE breakfast (490 THB), too.

Another facility PUBLIC HOUSE has to offer is THE MOOON, an 80’s inspired rooftop venue that transforms itself. During the day, guests can lounge around the swimming pool and order food from FEST. After 5 pm, expect a different, more vibrant vibe elevated by Robota fireside cooking with Binchotan Charcoal.

The facilities

Adjoining FEST is the OPEN BAR, where guests are encouraged to anonymously share their secrets in the leatherbound confessional volumes. These secrets are stored upstairs at FORUM, a co-working space complete with power outlets under every seat. On the same floor is THE PODCAST LOUNGE with soundproof walls. This area is perfect for catching up on work, studying, meetings, and even chilling.

Need to clear your mind? Namaste upstairs as the HELIPAD hosts daily pilates, meditation, and Thai boxing classes. Up on top there will be night-time events as well. From cocktail parties to imaginative launches, book your private event at the INNER SPACE.

“Every day, our changing guests will co-define the ways that the spaces are used,” says owner Paul Sachdev. Thereby, experience a summer escape in the city at PUBLIC HOUSE, a place that will “constantly morph, shine, rumble and reinvent itself in ways we can’t yet imagine.”

For more information, visit PUBLIC HOUSE’s website or call 081-235-2038. Head to their Facebook page Public House Hotel to keep up with their latest updates.