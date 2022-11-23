There’s a Real Madrid theme park opening in Dubai in 2023

I asked my boss what the theme park could possibly contain. She replied, “A football field”. Fortunately, it seems it will be much more than that. Read on to find out what we know about the upcoming Real Madrid theme park.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to open a park in Dubai in 2023, the club announced on 17 November. In a press release, the club said that it has inked a deal with Dubai Parks and Resorts for the first Real Madrid theme park in the Middle East.

What to know about Real Madrid theme park

Visitors will experience Spanish club’s glory through numerous attractions

According to Real Madrid, the theme park will open in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The theme park will be for all ages and will have stores, games, amusement rides and a museum — all of which will be related to the 14-times European Cup winner, its merchandise and storied history.

The club has had some of the world’s finest footballers of all time in its rolls, including Raúl, Ferenc Puskás, Alfredo Di Stéfano, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Sergio Ramos, Roberto Carlos, Karim Benzema, Luís Figo, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Visitors will be given the opportunity to engage in interactive experiences, including a variety of unique games and attractions inspired through the spirit, passion and success that define Real Madrid as the greatest club of the 20th century,” the club said in its statement.

Fernando Eiroa, CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, “We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks and Resorts as its partner in our quest to bring the best international entertainment brands to the region. Real Madrid is a global football megastar with an unparalleled record of success and millions of passionate fans in all corners of the globe.”

According to Arabian Business, details around the rollercoasters, events and other unique experiences will be announced over the next few months.

Idea was floated around a decade ago

The idea for a Real Madrid theme park in the Middle East has been around for close to a decade.

Bloomberg reported that a plan for a USD 1 billion (Rs 8,172 crores approx) UAE resort, including a stadium, a marina and residences, was cancelled by Real Madrid in 2013. The following year, it proposed a theme park in Abu Dhabi.

The latest announcement came just three days ahead of the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. While the event is being held in Qatar and more than 1 million fans are expected to visit the capital Doha, reports say that most fans will be staying in Dubai and neighbouring regions.

