Checking in: A new approach to health and wellness at RXV Wellness Village

Just because you’re on a wellness retreat doesn’t mean you can’t indulge in a juicy burger. Welcome to RXV Wellness Village, which showcases a different side to a healthy getaway that is fun and suitable for everyone.

Although prioritising one’s health is the starting point to a quality life, many find it boring and difficult. However, this wellness resort is here to change that by breaking the “health and wellness” stereotype. Less than an hour’s drive from Bangkok in Suan Sampran, Nakhon Pathom, is RXV Wellness Village. This wellness destination is ideal for anyone looking to relax and recharge their mind, body, and soul.

From having a hotel, a clinic, a restaurant, a shop, and various treatments and wellness activities, RXV has definitely checked all the criteria for a health and wellness destination. With “Everyone’s Wellness” being their concept, RXV is the perfect place to come as a family, couple, or alone.

[All images were from RXV Wellness Village]

RXV Wellness Village: A new approach to health and wellness

Upon arrival, I was instantly hit with fresh air, as lots of nature surrounds the area. The place was radiating positive energy. Its remote location is ideal for those wanting to escape the polluted Bangkok city. Although RXV recently opened in March 2023, the property has been around for decades, formerly known as The Rose Garden Hotel.

After renovations, the property has reopened as the RXV Hotel, complete with 83 rooms. What’s unique about each room is its history and how cosy staying there was. It’s interesting to see how some decorations were the previous furniture from the former hotel but revived and given new life. Not to mention, the service was impeccable. There was a warm welcome since check-in, and throughout the stay, many friendly interactions.

Wellness Zone

Although there’s always something to do at RXV, the highlight of this wellness village is the treatments that answer needs for any generation. Their wellness zone covers 4,000 square metres and contains various individual and group activities for all ages. How do they cater to everyone? There’s a consultation where you talk to a specialist about what you need fixing. For instance, what areas do you experience pain in or do you have any daily stressors? There’s also a body and spine assessment using cutting-edge technology to discover the body’s strengths and weaknesses. Then, a program will be suggested. These programs use a combination of medical science, advanced technology, natural science, and Eastern knowledge like Traditional Thai medicine.

RXV also has Bor naam, containing various hydrotherapy pools to unwind. The Cold Plunge Pool, Vitality Pool, Oxygen Pool, and Experience Shower offer a new dimension of bathing through light, colour, and sound. Our favourite was the Vitality Pool, which aids in reducing muscle stiffness— perfect for those with office syndrome. Once you switch to the Cold Plunge Pool, prepare to be in 15-degree waters. Your muscles and brain will feel incredibly refreshed.

Treatments catered to your personal needs

At RXV, everything is personalised, focusing solely on you and your needs. For example, those with stomach issues can head to the Wellness Gaya zone. Let us tell you their belly and gut massage does debloat your stomach, and it’s great for those who have GERD. If you experience Office Syndrome, their deep tissue massage uses modern technology that helps relax muscles.

Those facing mental exhaustion are introduced to the Wellness Jai zone, where they use holistic medicine. The treatments in this area aim to relieve stress. For example, the Thai Pure Nutrient Hair and Scalp Massage stimulates blood circulation, helping elevate tension. There’s even a Lady Health Therapy that uses Eastern medicine to restore the balance of the female reproductive system.

Body, mind, and a whole lot of self-love

Despite the resort having numerous activities like yoga, pilates, and HIIT, we got to try the crystal sound healing and the Mandala workshop.

Let’s start with the crystals. After dinner, we headed to a room where we all sat to listen to the crystal bowls. The experience is different for everyone. As the vibrational frequencies ran through our bodies, some fell asleep whilst others were wide awake. During the 90 minutes, the soft sounds radiated a healing energy, teaching one patience.

Moving to the Mandala workshop, we created art with flowers. At first glance, one thinks it’s just flower art, but there is a deeper meaning. This activity helps you learn about your present self and mind using flowers and colours. Our guide lit sage, played with the crystal bowls, and told us the meaning of our masterpiece. It was surprising and somewhat scary how accurately he read us just through our art.

Healthy meals don’t have to be bird food

One of the first things we heard here was, “Wellness and health don’t mean bird food.” There are so many ways to be healthy. Just starting and accepting is the best, which RXV is trying to do. As they believe that good health also begins in the kitchen, their chef introduces a fun way to healthy eating. The RXV Kitchen and Café uses the concept of Rainbow Foods with lots of colourful dishes packed with nutrition and delicious flavours.

We got to try Khao Pla Gae, which had the perfect balance of sweet, salty, sour, and spicy notes. What shook us was the burgers. Have you ever heard of a wellness retreat serving burgers? Well, at RXV, since they’re trying to introduce more people to eating better, they have tweaked dishes that many view as ‘unhealthy.’ Although their burger might not be 100% clean, at least there’s some nutritional value.

All in all, RXV’s kitchen is perfect for those trying to transition to healthy eating, and for those trying to transition to healthier lifestyles over all.

RXV Wellness Village, 88, Yai Cha, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom 73110,+66 034-151-822.