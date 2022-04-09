Songkran road trip ideas near Bangkok to avoid the crowd

Songkran and its long holidays are right around the corner, and it’s alright if you still haven’t made plans. We got you covered. You just focus on having fun.

Quite a long holiday is coming up and you want to take advantage of it. At the same time, you know that everywhere will be packed with people. Forget the water fights—just commuting from and to those areas will be an absolute nightmare. You want a simple road trip with some company, take a load off, maybe do some activities, we get it. Let us show you places to do just that.

Last-minute Songkran road trip ideas near Bangkok

Cycle through Ayutthaya’s heritage sites

Going on a Songkran break, Ayutthaya is one of those places that completely slip your mind. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is filled with remnants of the old capital, with ruins of temples and buddha statues. There’s even a buddha head poking through the tree trunks outside Wat Mahathat. It takes around two hours to go there, and you can drive around or rent a bicycle for the day to fully soak in what the city offers.

Location: Naresuan Rd, Tha Wasukri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Unwind at RAKxa wellness, Samut Phrakan

Only 45-minute away from bustling Bangkok, RAKxa is a wellness sanctuary hidden amid Bangkok’s green lung at Bang Krachao. This holiday, find your peace with several of RAKxa’s wellness packages that aim to balance your health in different aspects, whether it’s sleep improvement, meal balancing, or body and mind contemplation. After relaxing in the stunning pool villas, guests can also indulge in nutritious and delicious Mediterranean meals from Unam as well as participate in wellness activities.

Sample amazing food at Amphawa Floating Market

For those who had been to Damnoen Saduak Floating Market, this is less touristy and less crowded between the two. It’s just 15 minutes away from the other one, and the amenities are at the same level. Arrive during the afternoon and walk around the market for some great delicacies made from fresh ingredients, and grab little souvenirs on your way home. It’s the perfect way to support the local community, too.

Location: Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram

Surround yourself with nature at Nhapha Khao Yai Resort

Art and design lies at the core concept of this beautiful resort nestled among the mountains at Nhapha Khao Yai Resort. With stunning mountain views outside the window and modern artworks distributed all around inside the hotel, this resort is a deliberate blend of nature and man-made beauty, creating an ambience of serenity. It also houses the Nhapha Artshop and ARDEL Design Pop-up store that showcases artists’ T-shirts, leather crafts, selected camera accessories, and other souvenirs for visitors to choose from.

Take photos at the Death Railway

Just a couple hours away from Bangkok, Death Railway is a place of historical significance now turned local attraction. The name commemorates the Allied and Asian labourers who died during its construction in WWII, and the most visited area is the Kwai River, where you can get up close with the train as it goes by. You can also enjoy the train ride in its entirety at a small cost and bask in the gorgeous cliff-side views of Kanchanaburi.

Location: 73 Chao Khun Nen Rd, Ban Nuea, Mueang Kanchanaburi District, Kanchanaburi

Unwind the luxe way at atta Lakeside Resort Suite

The newest addition to the Kirimaya family, atta Lakeside Resort Suite is situated overlooking the greeneries of Khao Yai National Park. The spacious one- to two-bedroom suites and luxury rooftop penthouses are designed with open-plan spaces in order to allow the relaxing lake and mountain breeze to take over. This award-winning hotel is an escapade where everyday’s reality is left behind.

Treat yourself to a boozy brunch at On The Road Pattaya

One and a half hour from Bangkok, and you can get yourself a brunch with vibes that are more relaxed and laidback than in the capital. On The Road, located on the ground floor of Siam Design Hotel Pattaya, has all your favourite brunch favourites along with more innovative dishes to try. Their drinks menu also offers a bunch of great signatures and classics you can enjoy with your food.

Go for a beach getaway at Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Hua Hin tops the list as many a Bangkokian’s go-to spot for a nearby beach getaway. Among hundreds of hotels around this popular district, Dusit Thani caps as one of the best for a luxurious stay and service. All eight types of guest rooms and suites are beautifully decorated in Thai style with private balconies. Moreover, Club Room guests will receive additional benefits from the Dusit Club such as an access to the Club Lounge, private check-in, and an exclusive club breakfast. In terms of facilities, Dusit Thani provides two outdoor swimming pools, a water sports centre, and a children’s playground. A really fine choice for families with children.

Enjoy the picturesque countryside at Monsoon Valley Hua Hin

Treat yourself and company to a tour around the Moonsoon Valley vineyard—it’s a more relaxing feeling than one may thought. As you’re there, you can also enjoy a plethora of activites they have to offer, from bottle painting to mountain biking. If you’re up for it, we strongly recommend going for a wine tasting session. After all, they’re the producers of many prestigious wines, such as Brut Blanc de Blanc, Cuvée de Siam, and more.

Location: Baankhok Chang Patana, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Crack open a book to the sea breeze at Hilton Pattaya

If you crave for the calming sea breeze, fresh seafood, and never-ending nightlife, come to Pattaya. The Hilton Pattaya is a luxury beachside hotel sitting atop Central Festival shopping mall. The 34-story hotel flaunts modern and minimalistic rooms and suites facing the ocean. Terrace dining at Edge restaurant and Horizon rooftop bar are perfect for enjoying the glistening views and conversation with your company.

Visit the pottery community at Koh Kret

Man-made island Koh Kret is located Northern side of Chao Phraya river. Along with Central Westgate, Koh Kret is probably why Nonthaburi is still on the map. The native Mon people of the island are well-known for the pottery skills, utilising engraved designs on unglazed terracotta. Take a tour and observe the process of its creation, as well as buy one as souvenir—they make amazing conversation starters.

Location: Ko Kret, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi

Gorge on delicacies as you stay at sala Ayutthaya

Although famous for its giant river prawns, it’s worthwhile to stay in Ayutthaya longer than just for lunch. Situated in the centre of Ayutthaya on the banks of Chao Phraya river, sala ayutthaya boutique hotel offers a guided city tour for those interested to get to know the ancient kingdom. The in-hotel amenities are all the more enticing, since the beautiful rooms, suites, and duplex suites all open their doors to the river. On top of that, the hotel’s Eatery & Bar is another dining attraction for sumptuous Thai and international meals beside the river.

Feed the alpacas at Alpaca Hill

The hills are alive with the sounds of alpacas roaming about. At Alpaca Hill, you can get up close and personal with adorable, fluffy alpacas, as well as other animals in the petting zoo, such as giant rabbits, flamingos, and more. Apart from that, they also feature a lot of day activities to choose from, and a bunch of places that make for the perfect photo opp.

Location: Phapok-Tako Land Rd, Suanphung, Ratchaburi