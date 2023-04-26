5 secondhand bookstores in Bangkok

If the urge in you to sniff a new book is strong—and read it too, of course—but your budget is limited, these secondhand bookstores in Bangkok might be just what you’re looking for.

The curse a bookworm has to endure is the never-satiated hunger for more books. Doesn’t matter if there’s a pile left unread at home. The bookworm wants—nay, craves—more tomes to add to their collection. Bookworms will say it’s a need. Other more sensible people will say it’s an addiction. Bookworms will retort, “Potato, poh-tahto.”

This, of course, absolutely wrecks the wallet of the bookworm. Well, it does if you’re buying fresh new books. There’s nothing wrong with that, but if you’re strapped for cash, then these secondhand book dealers—I mean, bookstores—here in Bangkok will help you get your page-sniffing fix.

[Hero image: Dasa Book Cafe FB]

Here are some secondhand bookstores in Bangkok bookworms will love

Dasa Book Cafe

Arguably the most well-known second-hand book shop in the city, Dasa has multiple floors of pre-loved books that will make any bookworm squeal. There’s a huge variety of books here in terms of genre and condition. You could spend hours just perusing through their vast collection, and be warned: if you’re a book lover, it’s almost impossible to leave here without buying anything. On top of it all, they’re all pretty cheap.

714/4 Sukhumvit Road (between Sukhumvit soi 26 and 28)

Visit fb.com/DasaBookCafe

Book Lovers Books

This Facebook page is as straightforward as its name. Casually scroll down and you’ll see a number of posts with pictures of a variety of secondhand books. Each post encourages customers to inquire for more info and that shipping is available (the posts are in Thai though). Their collection of books is pretty good though, so if you want to get your hands on them, you may need to overcome your introversion to reach out to them and give them a call or shoot them a message. Alternatively, you can drop in at their shop and peruse through shelves and shelves of their books.

59 Ram Buttri, Chana Songkhram, Phra Nakhon

Visit bit.ly/3Hhs65f

Home of Grace Community Store

This is actually a store that sells a myriad of second-hand stuff, not just books. There are a number of items being advertised as for sale on their FB page from pre-loved clothes, electronics, and of course, books. While you can peruse digitally by just scrolling through Facebook, you can also visit the shop in person. On top of that, the proceeds go to help the organisation itself, which provides assistance to teenage mothers and other mums in need.

Sukhumvit 107, Soi 34, Alley 62/2

Visit fb.com/homeofgracebkk

Squiggles Charity Shoppe

This humble little “shoppe” doesn’t have a physical location, but it’s hard not to ignore it when its mascot is so dang adorable. Squiggles Charity Shoppe doesn’t just solely sell secondhand books but a bunch of other pre-loved items as well from clothes, framed prints, and even toys. The only means of contacting the shop is through its FB page so head over there to digitally browse through what it offers.

Visit fb.com/squigglescharityshoppe

Sun Book Store

Another secondhand bookstore near BTS Phrom Phong is Elite Sun Bookstore opposite Benjasiri Park pic.twitter.com/kbQtMZk7z8 — Richard Barrow (@RichardBarrow) May 26, 2013

This secondhand bookstore mostly sells Japanese books, but it does have a section of English books. Located opposite Benjasiri Park, this bookstore is easily accessible from BTS Phrom Phong, so you don’t have to worry about having to meander through mysterious sois. If you’re doubting whether this bookstore is legit, look no further than travel expert Richard Barrow’s recommendation in his 2013 tweet above. It seems that the store has renamed itself either intentionally or the sign fell off and they just went with it.

Sukhumvit 33/1