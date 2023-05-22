Weekend trip idea: The best street food to savour in Melaka, Malaysia

If you are planning a trip to this food capital in Malaysia and have no idea where to start your food journey, here’s a roundup of all the best street food in Melaka you must try.

Melaka or Malacca, as it is also known, is a beautiful city located in the southern part of Malaysia. It is a popular tourist destination that is rich in history and culture. However, one of the main reasons people flock to Melaka is for its food. The city is famous for its unique blend of cultural and colonial cuisine, which can be found right in the heart of the city.

The many specialities of Melaka include ayam pong teh, which is a chicken dish cooked with soybean paste and dark soy sauce. It is known for its rich and savoury flavour that is sure to leave your taste buds tingling. While another popular dish is satay celup, which is a skewer made with either seafood, chicken, beef or vegetables cooked in peanut sauce. This dish is a must-try for anyone visiting Melaka and is often considered one of the city’s signature dishes.

Apart from these dishes, Melaka is also famous for its Kristang cuisine, a fusion of Portuguese, Peranakan, Indian, European, and Malay ingredients. It is a unique blend of different flavours and is a testament to the city’s rich history and cultural diversity. Melaka also boasts of a variety of street food that is not only delicious but also affordable.

So, whether you are a foodie or just someone who loves to explore new cultures, Melaka is the perfect place for you. With its rich history, beautiful architecture, and mouth-watering cuisine, Melaka is truly a food lover’s paradise.

Must-try street foods in Melaka if you’re looking for a scrumptious meal

Low Yong Moh Restaurant

A family-run restaurant, this place is known for its tasty old school dim sums, which has become a popular street food in Malacca. This compact restaurant serves typical dim sums with sufficient varieties such as Custard Bun or Liu Sha Bao, Char Siew Bun, and glutinous rice. Other dishes include steam pork ribs, pork buns, pork porridge, steam bean curd roll, and many more. Visit this place for a mouthful of tasty and greasy dishes!

Low Yong Moh Restaurant is a well-known and family-owned establishment in Melaka that serves up delicious and authentic dim sum dishes. Its popularity stems from the restaurant’s ability to offer a wide variety of dishes that include traditional delicacies such as custard buns, pork buns, and pork porridge, as well as other mouth-watering options like steam pork ribs and steam bean curd roll. The restaurant is small and compact, making it the perfect spot to grab a quick, satisfying meal. Its cozy atmosphere combined with its scrumptious offerings make it a must-visit place for anyone exploring the street food scene in Melaka.

Address: 32, Jalan Tukang Emas, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 7.30 AM – 11.30 AM (closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Chung Wah Chicken Rice Ball

Chung Wah Chicken Rice Ball is a renowned Hainanese chicken rice shop in Melaka that has been serving customers for over 50 years. It has gained immense popularity among locals and tourists alike, and is considered a must-visit place for anyone exploring the street food scene in Melaka. The restaurant is often crowded on weekends due to its reputation for serving up the most delicious chicken rice balls in the city.

Apart from its signature dish, the chicken rice balls, Chung Wah also serves super soft chicken that is cooked to perfection and served with their homemade chili sauce. The combination of the fluffy rice balls and succulent chicken meat makes for a mouth-watering experience that is sure to leave you craving for more.

Address: 20, Lorong Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 9.30 AM – 2 PM (closed on Mondays to Wednesdays)

Restaurant Chuen How

Restaurant Chuen How is a casual eatery that specializes in chap fan or economy rice, a popular local dish that consists of packed rice with various sides. Despite being located outside the city center, the restaurant offers a comfortable kopitiam-style seating area, making it a great place to relax and enjoy a tasty meal. For those seeking a taste of the local cuisine, Restaurant Chuen How is definitely worth a visit.

One of the must-try dishes at this eatery is the char siew, a unique roasted BBQ pork that is both tender and flavourful. In addition to this signature dish, the restaurant also serves scrumptious roast pork and assam gulai fish that are best enjoyed with the economy rice. The combination of these dishes creates a delicious and satisfying meal that is sure to please any food lover.

Address: 347, Jalan Merak, Taman Melaka Baru, 75350 Melaka

Operating hours: 11 AM – 1.30 PM (closed on Thursdays)

Capitol Satay Restaurant

Capitol Satay Restaurant is a well-known eatery in Melaka that is highly regarded for its delicious satay celup, which is one of the city’s most famous street foods. The restaurant is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and it is often crowded due to its unique self-service pattern. Customers can choose from a wide range of 80 different skewered seafood and vegetables from refrigerated counters, assisted by a waitress. This self-service feature allows patrons to customise their meals according to their liking, making it an excellent venue for those who have specific dietary requirements or preferences. The hot satay celup is served with an aromatic peanut sauce, which makes it a must-try dish for anyone visiting Melaka. The combination of the succulent skewered seafood and vegetables with the rich and flavourful peanut sauce creates a taste sensation that is sure to delight any food enthusiast.

Address: 30, Jalan KPKS 3, Kompleks Perniagaan Kota Syahbandar, Kota Syahbandar, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 4 PM – 11.30 PM (Sundays to Thursdays, closed on Mondays), 4 PM – 12 AM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Aunty Koh Cendol

Aunty Koh Cendol is a small food stall tucked away inside the Nyonya house compound in Bukit Rambai, and while it may be a little challenging to find, it is undoubtedly worth the effort. The compact stall offers a range of healthy and hygienic dishes that are specially prepared by Aunty Koh herself, using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients available.

However, what Aunty Koh Cendol is truly famous for is their Nyonya cendol, a dessert that has won the hearts of thousands of visitors to the town. The dish is made with a combination of ice, coconut milk, palm sugar, rice flour jelly, and a hint of ginger, resulting in a creamy and refreshing dessert that is sure to delight your taste buds.

Despite its simple appearance, the Nyonya cendol is a complex blend of flavours that perfectly captures the essence of Melaka’s culinary heritage. The dish is a popular choice among locals and tourists alike, and is considered one of the best desserts that Melaka has to offer.

Address: 183, Jalan Tun Tan Cheng Lock, Taman Kota Laksamana, 75250 Melaka

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM (closed on Mondays)

Restaurant Ming Huat

Restaurant Ming Huat is a popular, yet budget-friendly eatery that offers a taste of both Asian and Malaysian cuisines to both locals and tourists. As one of the most well-known restaurants in Melaka, it has gained a reputation for serving up delicious, authentic dishes that reflect the city’s unique blend of cultural influences.

Among their many offerings, Restaurant Ming Huat is particularly renowned for their signature dish, the nasi lemak, which is known as Malaysia’s national dish. This fragrant rice dish is cooked with coconut milk and pandan leaf, and is prepared with the influence of Nyonya style, which adds a unique flavor and spice to the dish. The dish is served with the typical Melakan sambal gravy and spices, which perfectly complement the rich, savory flavour of the rice.

Address: Jalan Ujong Pasir, Melaka, 75050 Malacca

Operating hours: 7 AM – 10 PM (closed on Fridays)

Geographer Cafe

Geographer Cafe is a highly sought-after restaurant located in the bustling Chinatown district of Melaka. This eatery is well-loved by both locals and travelers alike, and it’s easy to see why. Their menu boasts an impressive array of Asian fusion dishes that are both healthy and delicious, making it a top choice for foodies looking for a satisfying meal.

One of the standout items on their menu is their signature dish, the nasi lemak. This fragrant rice dish cooked with coconut milk and pandan leaf is served with a mix of Nyonya style spices and sambal gravy, which adds an extra kick of flavour to the dish. Another popular item is their kangkung fried rice, which is a healthier take on the classic fried rice dish, featuring water spinach as the main ingredient.

In addition to their delectable food, Geographer Cafe also offers a wide selection of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. This makes it an ideal spot to unwind and enjoy a cold drink after a long day of exploring the city.

Address: 83, Jalan Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (Sundays to Thursday, closed on Wednesdays), 12 PM – 12 AM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Tengkera Duck Noodles

Tengkera Duck Noodles is a well-known and popular local restaurant in Melaka that is famous for its signature dish, the delicious and crispy duck drumstick noodle. This dish is a combination of crispy duck drumstick and rice vermicelli that are cooked together with a robust gravy and served with spicy herbs. In addition to this popular dish, the restaurant also offers other scrumptious dishes such as crispy pig ear with gelatinous skin, braised duck meat, pork slices, and eggs. The restaurant’s offerings are a true testament to the city’s rich culinary heritage, and anyone looking for an authentic local dining experience in Melaka should definitely give this place a try. With its cozy atmosphere and mouth-watering dishes, Tengkera Duck Noodle is a must-visit restaurant that is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling satisfied and happy.

Address: Taman Kota Laksamana, Jalan Kota Laksamana 1/1, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 7 AM – 1.30 PM (Mondays to Sundays, closed on Tuesdays)

Jonker 88

Jonker 88 is a well-known and beloved local eatery situated in the vibrant city of Melaka. This popular hotspot is renowned for its diverse selection of mouth-watering local cuisine and desserts, making it a must-visit destination for any food lover exploring the street food scene in Melaka.

The restaurant’s vintage style and historical theme create a unique and charming ambiance, with different sections for food and desserts that are self-served. This allows customers to have the freedom to customise their meals according to their preferences, making it an excellent choice for those with specific dietary requirements or preferences.

Among the many dishes on offer, their assam laksa and cendol are standout choices that are highly recommended by locals and tourists alike. These two dishes are a testament to the rich culinary heritage of Melaka, combining unique and complex flavours that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate.

However, due to its immense popularity, Jonker 88 can get quite crowded during peak hours, so be prepared to wait for a table. Despite this, the restaurant’s delectable food and charming ambiance make it a must-visit spot for anyone exploring the diverse street food scene in Melaka.

Address: 88, Jalan Hang Jebat, 75200 Melaka

Operating hours: 9.30 AM – 6 PM (Sundays to Thursdays), 9.30 AM – 7.30 PM (Fridays and Saturdays)

Restaurant Tong Sheng

Restaurant Tong Sheng is a well-known restaurant in Melaka that has gained a reputation for its seafood delicacies. As a popular zi char-style establishment, it offers a great variety of seafood dishes at reasonable prices. Their signature dish is the cheesy prawn served with rice vermicelli, which is a must-try for anyone visiting the restaurant. In addition to this popular dish, they also serve other mouth-watering delicacies such as fried fresh squid with garlic, salted egg yolk bean curd, and fresh milk crabs, among others. The restaurant’s extensive menu ensures that there is something for everyone, whether you are a seafood lover or not.

Despite its popularity, Restaurant Tong Sheng can get very crowded during peak hours due to its delectable offerings. However, the long wait is worth it as the food is always fresh and cooked to perfection. The restaurant’s cosy atmosphere and friendly service make it a great spot to enjoy a satisfying meal with family and friends.

Address: 377 & 378, Jalan Melaka Raya 6, Taman Melaka Raya, 75000 Melaka

Operating hours: 11.30 AM – 2 PM, 5.30 PM – 10 PM (closed on Mondays)

(Hero and feature images credit: Unsplash/ Sushant Vohra)