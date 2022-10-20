Terminal 21 Rama 3 is now open for mall-lovers along the Chao Phraya

Get ready for the traffic jams—the newest Terminal 21 has just opened in Rama 3, and it’s gorgeous.

Many will remember the charms of the first Terminal 21: cheap food court, and cute interiors themed around countries for each floor. It’s a paradise to chill in, grab a bite, and update your Instagram stories.

Terminal 21 Rama 3 opens

While we can’t confirm the cheap food court yet, the country-themed floors at Terminal 21 Rama 3 are as refreshing as we might expect. Guests can enjoy the Caribbean on the LG floor, England on G floor, Italy on the 1st floor, France on the 2nd, Japan on the 3rd, and San Francisco from 4th-5th floors.

[Hero and featured image credit: Terminal21 Rama3 Shopping Mall/Facebook]

There’s a huge food market, a supermarket full of delicious goodies, and parking enough for 2,000 vehicles. It’s right next to the Chao Phraya river, which gives the mall an immensely great view and good vibes all around. They already had us “food.”

Terminal 21 Rama 3, 356 Rama3 Road, Bangkok. Find more information on the Terminal 21 website, or call 02 483 3555.