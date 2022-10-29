This new shopping destination has just opened—we checked it out, and we’re letting you know a couple of good reasons why you should visit Terminal 21 Rama 3, too.

There’s always something new in Bangkok. After all, if there’s anything you can count on Bangkokians for, it’s our ability to shop till we drop (and find good food while we’re at it). That’s why when this new shopping mall opened, we rushed over to see what the fuss was all about. From good food to gorgeous decor, there’s simply something for everyone at Terminal 21 Rama 3. Here’s the low-down.

5 reasons to visit Terminal 21 Rama 3

1. Accessibility

When you know it’s near the Chao Phraya river, accessibility may be one of your worries. Terminal 21 Rama 3, however, has got you covered.

If you drive, their parking lot can accommodate 2,000 cars at once. Still, it’s nice to go before the rush hour starts or you’ll still have to drive around a bit for a spot—the hype is still fresh, anyway.

No car? No worries. Free shuttle busses are on standby every hour from and to BTS Surasak station. You can also get a motorcycle taxi if you feel like it— this costs around THB 30 from our own experience.

2. Interiors and decor

Terminal 21 never disappoints when it comes to decor. A country as the theme for each floor provides a very refreshing experience, and it’s definitely something to marvel at on your first visit.

Caribbean on the LG floor, England on G floor, Italy on the 1st floor, France on the 2nd, Japan on the 3rd, and San Francisco from 4th-5th floors—they’re all extremely Instagrammable, and completely different from the Terminal 21 you’ve been to in Asok.

For diehard fans of the Harry Potter series, pop by the G floor to take a photo of the train to Hogwarts. You don’t even need to ram yourself into a pillar to enter.

3. Street food selections

Apart from the usual vibe of mall restaurants you can expect, Terminal 21 Rama 3 has gathered more than 200 street food vendors inside their LG floor. From the succulent beef creations from Meat More, to some Hokkaido cheese tart and the iconic Yoo fishballs from Yaowarat Road, they’ve got it all.

Pop by for lunch or dinner and you’ll have a hard time deciding from all the equally mouthwatering selections.

4. The food court

Terminal 21 is known for having some of the best food courts when it comes to department stores. It’s a hub full of good food that is so reasonably priced you’ll be surprised. When’s the last time you’ve had a 50-Baht meal while looking over the view of Chao Phraya river? If you happen to live or work nearby, you now have a new lunch spot to pop by.

5. Large supermarket

Of course, we can expect a Tops supermarket at Terminal 21 Rama 3, but this one is huge in size, and acts as a one-stop shop for all your needs. Artisan cheese for some home cooking? Sure. Some toiletries for your next camping trip? Right over there. Treats to give the little furry ones at home? The next aisle will have you covered.

They also just debut a new zone titled “Frozen & Co.” that is simply perfect to browse quality ingredients. From fresh fruits and wine to prime cuts and seafood on ice, just make your way and let the staff aid you. They have both local and internationally-sourced selections.