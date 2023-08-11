This just in: Thailand eases visa process for foreign travellers

Are you planning a trip to Thailand? Well, you’re in luck because the government has officially eased the visa process for foreign tourists and travelers.

Getting a visa for Thailand will be easier now. An official said on 10 August that the government will reduce the approval time and number of documents required for the application to make the process seamless.

Thailand visa: Processing time, documents required and other details

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the changes are aimed towards promoting Thai tourism, especially among Chinese travellers. While the number of days required for the visa to be processed will be brought down to just 7 working days from the current 14, documents needed to apply for the visa will now include a copy of your passport, a recent photograph, flight booking confirmation, proof of accommodation, a document indicating current residency, and financial proof.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are in the process of establishing a system to link the data in a way that makes it easier to verify supporting documents. This upgrade will further fasten the verification process and visa processing time, the statement adds.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said that the number of international tourists coming to Thailand has increased, even during the off-season, writes Xinhua. 95,581 travellers from China alone entered Thailand last week, followed by visitors from Malaysia, South Korea, India and Vietnam, the report adds.

According to Xinhua, tourism is a key component of Thailand’s GDP, and the country is on track to meet its target for this year. Thailand is revered for its beaches, islands and culture. Home to some of the best fine-dining restaurants in the world, Thailand’s street food is equally popular and sees throngs of tourists flock to roadside shops to sample local delicacies such as Pad Thai, Pad See Ew, Som Tam and Pad Kra Pao, to name a few.

