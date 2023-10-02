Meatless Monday: Thailand now has its first all-vegan diving cruise

It’s our dream to have vegan catering as part of any activity in Thailand, not only when we intentionally choose to visit vegan restaurants. Fortunately, The Junk Liveaboards is the first to make a difference by launching Thailand’s first-ever all-vegan diving cruise around the Similan Islands.

The Junk Liveaboards operates in Thailand and Myanmar, specifically the Similan and Surin Islands, Koh Phi Phi, Koh Lipe, Hin Muang, Hin Daeng, and the Mergui Archipelago. They offer premium yachts, inclusive of staff, and set some of the highest standards in the diving industry. If all of this already sound like a green flag to you, hit that booking button because they just came up with the first vegan diving cruise in Thailand.

Thailand now has its first all-vegan diving cruise

The 10-day plant based cruise takes you across the Andaman sea to some of Thailand’s most famous diving spots, including the Similan Islands, Koh Lipe, Koh Phi Phi, and Koh Haa, where every meal is made plant-based as guaranteed by Infinite Blue.

The Junk dive yacht, which made its appearance in one of James Bond‘s movies, can comfortably accommodate up to 18 divers with twin, double, and quad cabins. Some other onboard facilities and amenities include outdoor dining, daily housekeeping, kayaks, a library, en-suite bathrooms, audio and video entertainment, and more.

The itinerary entails a lot of diving and vegan dining. You start with a light breakfast, dive, get a full breakfast, dive, have lunch, dive, get dinner, and dive. There will be a total of 33 dives in 10 days. What more do you need?

The plant-based diving cruise sets sail on 20-30 January 2024. For more information and reservations, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Junk Liveaboards]