The InterContinental Bangkok has reopened after months of major renovation. The hotel is re-introducing the revamped guest rooms and several of the new dining outlets.

Located near the Ratchaprasong junction for about two decades, the InterContinental Bangkok is almost a permanent part of Bangkok’s metropolitan scene. This hotel has been through thick and thin with the area, and it is now ready to welcome the guests back to the upgraded but familiar environment.

The InterContinental Bangkok reopens with a series of new dining options

Once inside, guests will be greeted with a grand chandelier and elements of Thai-inspired decoration in the lobby. Your experience staying in one of the luxurious 381 guest rooms will be enhanced by the lavish facilities, for instance the Oasis rooftop pool, the Spa InterContinental with HARNN and Elemis treatments, and the 24-hour fitness centre.

Food-wise, it doesn’t disappoint us with a variety of choices. SoCal, a casual dining outlet at the very front, serves Californian inspired dishes along with exquisite wines. On the other hand, Espresso can cater to your all-day cravings behind the live cooking stations.

For something from the East and the West, Summer Palace serves delicious Cantonese dim sum and specialties while Fireplace Grill and Bar has all the European recipes your heart desires.

On top of that, the Balcony Lounge is the place to find your afternoon refreshments, whereas Humidor is where a wide range of whiskies and cigars are provided.

