10 top things to do in Kyoto

Visiting Japan? Curious about Kyoto, interested in the culture, the people and the various locations that spark your interest? Well, read on for information that will no doubt make your Kyoto trip one you’ll never forget.

A sense of timelessness permeates the air as the Shinkansen Hikari Bullet Train comes to a grinding halt, marking the end of a whirlwind journey. As you wade through the milling crowds and step out into the ancient capital of Japan, you realise why Kyoto is hailed as the poster child of” Zen”. The land of 2000 temples with staggering 17 World Heritage Sites is caught in a time warp, steeped in lost traditions, and surrounded by sublime gardens, atmospheric lantern-lit lanes, wooden tea houses and postcard vistas. Nestled amidst the hills, the city of geishas and maikos is enveloped in a state of stillness and sometimes the only sound you can hear in one of the tranquil nooks is the murmuring of a brook in a lush garden.

But there is more to Kyoto than golden temples and vermillion shrines. The Imperial City with its palaces and castles takes you back to the era when Kyoto was home to emperors. The bustling markets and the varied museums vie with bamboo groves and verdant forests for your attention. Traditional tea ceremonies and rituals add to the list of fascinating experiences. Kyoto has something in it for every traveller, be it for those seeking spiritual solace or thrills and adventures. There are fun and free things to do for travellers of all ages and it is magical in every season. If you are a first-time visitor to the Japanese cultural capital, then here are the ten best things to do in Kyoto which will inspire you to plan your next trip.

From visiting iconic temples and museums to exploring sacred groves and gardens here are some of the top ten best things to do in Kyoto.

[Hero and feature image credit: Sorasak / Unsplash]

Best time to visit Kyoto

Kyoto beckons travellers throughout the year as every season has its own charm. Spring and autumn are however the best time to visit Kyoto with cherry blossoms and fall foliage being the main attractions. March to May and October to mid-December are the high tourist seasons when the city explodes into colour and with people. Summer brings in a lot of tourists too and the rains add a dash of green to the gardens. June to September is also the time for several festivals and cultural events including the Gion Matsuri pageant. Winter wonderland, though considered the low season is no less beautiful as the temples are wrapped in snow and the pearly white landscapes add to the magic.

Watch a traditional artist at work

Best free thing to do in Kyoto

Head to the Kyoto Museum of Crafts and Design to see displays of century-old arts and crafts from paper lanterns to bamboo flutes to different types of fans. Over 70 artists and craftsmen and women conduct live demonstrations and workshops as well. Lose yourself in the flower arrangements, learn more about traditional textiles, and admire baskets, woodwork and metalwork. You can even learn a professional skill or observe artists at work here. Entry to the museum is free and it is located very close to the Okazaki Museum district where you can also see Kyoto Municipal Museum of Art and Museum of Modern Art as well. You can even visit the Heian-Jingu Shrine which one cannot miss with its massive vermillion torii or gate

Test your love fortune

Best fun thing to do in Kyoto

Quirky and quaint, some of the traditions here are unique and endearing like testing your love fortune around the Koiuranai-no-ishi or the love stones. Kyoto’s charm has both locals and tourists beelining to the Jishu-Jinja Shrine located behind the Kiyomizu-dera temple to seek their luck at matchmaking and romance.

The Cupid of Japan is Okuninushi no Mikoto and he is known to be gentle and sympathetic and will help you find love. And all that you need to do is to walk with your eyes closed around a pair of love stones that are set about ten metres apart from each other. And lo, you will find love around the corner if you succeed.

If you do take someone’s help in navigating your way, you might still be successful in romance but you are going to need some divine help. Head to the waterfall which is located just below the main hall of the shrine. The spring waters flow into three different streams and you need to drink a cup of water from the one that is marked Love. And your romantic life will be bliss. Don’t forget to buy the charms as well to improve your relationships.

Seek zen in the iconic temples

Best cultural things to do in Kyoto

With over a century of history as the Imperial Capital, Kyoto is a time capsule and it is difficult to choose just one temple. However, you must visit the two iconic ones – Kinkaku-ji, the dazzling Golden Pavilion and the Ginkaku-ji, the demure Silver Pavilion. Start your day early to avoid the crowd at Kinkaku-ji and you will find yourself mesmerised by the reflection of the golden-tiered temple in the lake, set amidst a canopy of pine trees. Ginkaku-ji is known for its beautiful gardens and do not miss the trail behind the temple along the moss garden with bridges and islets that showcases some of the beautiful views.

However, if you are feeling a little “templed out” with the bustling crowd, then we would recommend a visit to the walled Daitoku-ji temple complex, an oasis of calm, dotted with 22 shrines set amidst spectacular rock gardens and tree canopies. While only four temples are open regularly, take time out to meditate and lose yourself in the verdant greenery. Each garden is symbolic and the whirling and wave patterns, the rocks and ripples and the circles and pinnacles represent different levels of consciousness as they initiate you into Zen.

Join the ranks of the elite Ninja

Best things to do in Kyoto with family and kids

Step into the historic past and into the shoes of a gallant samurai and an elusive ninja at the Samurai and Ninja Museum. The interactive and experiential museum is a perfect adventure for families as you can try your hand at Samurai swordsmanship. Don the armour of a samurai with the traditional hakama, pick any of the replica swords and learn the ways of the ancient Japanese katana straight from the masters. You can also join the ranks of the Ninja and train to become a mysterious spy. Kids can participate in fun competitions like throwing Ninja stars. The museum also has original weapons, costumes and artefacts on display and the guided tours will give you a peek into the legendary stories around the Samurais and Ninjas. It is better to book tickets in advance or online during the peak season.

Get charmed by a romantic train journey

Best things to do in Kyoto for couples

Nothing spells good old-fashioned romance than a charming train journey that chugs and puffs along the mountains and forests. Get on board the Sagano Romantic Train (Sagano Torokko) that takes you along the Hozugawa River between Arashiyama and Kameoka. The train meanders slowly along the 7 km, 25-minute journey where you can see some of the most breathtaking views that change according to the season, from cherry blossoms in spring to maple leaves in autumn. Buy your tickets at the Saga – Arashiyama station and opt for the open car where you can enjoy the scenic views of the ravine. Don’t forget to buy a combined ticket for the Hozugawa River Cruise which you can enjoy on the way back

Lose yourself in the magical Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

Best things to do in Kyoto for nature lovers

Mystical and magical, the towering stalks of the Arashiyama Bamboo Grove draw droves of outdoor enthusiasts to the neighbourhood of Arashiyama (Storm Mountain) located on the outskirts of Kyoto. It feels a bit ethereal as the sunlight filters through the dense canopy in this Instagrammable spot as tourists head on a rickshaw ride along the bamboo alley.

Be here early in the morning to avoid the trove of tourists and head on a walking trail. The groves stretch for about 500 metres and you can start at the picturesque medieval Tenryu-ji Temple with its enchanted garden. The bamboo groves then lead you to the Okochi Sanso villa owned by actor Denjiro Okochi. Follow the trail and go to the serene Kameyama – Koen Park and then walk downstream along the Katsura-Gawa River. Don’t miss the photo opportunity at the Togetsukyo Bridge. While the entire walking trail takes a little more than an hour, you can stop by and explore more shrines and sights along the way.

Hike to the summit of Fushimi Inari Taisha

Best thing to do in Kyoto for adventure/thrill seekers

A colonnade of eye-popping vermillion gates or torii spread across a wooded mountain, surrounded by shrines and sculptures of foxes make Fushimi Inari Taisha one of the most spectacular shrines in Kyoto. And if you are in the mood for adventure, then you must explore the shrine on foot. The hike to the summit of Mt Inari San at 233 metres may seem easy but the distance of about 5 km can take over three hours or more.

Start at the Fushimi Inari Station on the Keihan line or if you have a JR pass at the Inari station. As you reach the town, look for the first torii which will lead you towards the temple precincts. Be prepared to climb steps along the way crossing a few more gates until you reach a shrine called Higashimaru-jinja which will then lead you to the main hall. You can buy amulets and even check your fortune. Continue your trail to the inner shrine by walking along a tunnel of vermillion gates called “Senbon-no-torii” (one thousand torii).

If this is not mesmerising enough then head to the inner shrine where you see two stone lanterns called Omokaru Stones. If you make a wish and you are able to lift the rock easily then your wish is likely to be fulfilled but if you find it heavy, then you will have to deal with obstacles along the way. You can continue the trail to the summit by walking towards the upper shrine through more gates. Take a break at the tea houses, enjoy views over Kyoto and continue your summit uphill, crossing more shrines.

Fushimi Inari is the god of agriculture and commerce and the fox is the messenger who is often showcased as holding the key to the granary. You can visit the shrine anytime and it is always open and free.

Try traditional cuisine at Pontocho Alley

Best things to do in Kyoto at night

Enjoy the magical glow of Kyoto at night with the illuminated temples and shrines. Visit the Geisha district of Gion for a night tour and then head to the adjacent Portocho Alley for some authentic Japanese cuisine. Lit by red lanterns, the cobblestoned alley lends an old-world charm but is bustling with exclusive bars and premium restaurants where you might catch a glimpse of a maiko or even a geisha. Tea houses jostle for space with traditional restaurants and sake bars. Head east towards the Kamogawa River where terrace seats are set up during summer, overlooking the waters. You may need reservations for the fine dining options but you can walk into any of the local eateries and bars.

Enjoy your evening with sake and try the local yakiniku and yakitori – grilled meat and skewered chicken for starters. Beef cutlet with different sauces is another speciality from the casual dining restaurants here. Ukiya Pontocho serves the famed handmade soba (buckwheat) noodles while you can enjoy a full-course traditional Kaiseki dinner overlooking the river at Nagame Pontocho Hana with some locally brewed sake. If you are still hungry then try the Okonomiyaki, a Japanese savoury pancake at Yasubei Pontocho.

Celebrate Gion Matsuri with its colourful pageants

Best things to do in Kyoto in summer

Step into the world of geishas and maikos in Gion, the entertainment district of Kyoto located around the Yasaka Shrine and Kamogawa River. You can experience the quintessential Japanese atmosphere here in the charming streetscapes dotted with traditional wooden houses called machiya and tea houses called ochaya and the occasional chance of sighting a maiko or even a geisha makes it even more special.

While Gion can be visited anytime during the year, what makes it special during summer is the annual Gion Matsuri, the pageant festival at the Yasaka shrine celebrated in the month of July. Plan your trip to experience the grand procession with vibrant floats called Yamaboko Junko which is held on July 17. It is followed by another smaller pageant on July 24. The festival is however celebrated on the other banks of the Kamo River and has had an uninterrupted history since the 9th century when it began as an appeasement to the Gods to protect them from pandemics and epidemics.

Soak in the warmth of an onsen

Best thing to do in Kyoto in winter

With snow-laced mountains and temples wrapped in a mystical wonderland, winters create picture-perfect postcards in Kyoto. But the best way to appreciate the winters is to find the closest onsen or hot spring baths or immerse yourself in a sento or public bath which uses hot spring waters. While most of the onsens are slightly further away from Kyoto Downtown, you can head to the old Funaoka Onsen which is actually a Sento. They have a variety of baths – wooden baths, herbal baths, giant baths and even an extra hot bath and an electric bath beside a sauna. If you are looking for an onsen, then head to Tenzan-no-yu onsen near Arashiyama where there are different spacious baths and sauna too and the spring water has been drilled 1200 metres below the city.

This story first appeared in Travel + Leisure India