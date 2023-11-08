8 anime locations you can visit in real life

Wondering if it is possible to visit the gorgeous anime locations and recreate those scenes in real life, we have you covered.

Whether it’s camping with your friends at Lake Motosu like Rin from Yuru Camp or posing like Your Name’s Taki and Mitsuha on the steps of the Suga Shrine, anime lovers can’t seem to get enough of the real-life locations featured in their favourite series and films. And who can forget Shibuya Station, where the formidable teacher from Jujutsu High, Satoro Gojo, takes down the malevolent villains to rescue trapped civilians and, in the end, sacrifices his life in Jujutsu Kaisen.

If you are an anime enthusiast and wondering if it is possible to visit the gorgeous locales shown in anime, you are in for a treat. We have got you covered, so join us on this adventure as we explore the real-world places that have captured the hearts of anime fans everywhere. Or, watashitachi to issho ni ite kudasai (Be with us).

The best anime locations for real-life exploration

Yamanashi Prefecture — Yuru Camp

If you wish to delve deep into the world of Rin Shima’s camping adventures from Yuru Camp (2018), head straight to Yamanashi Prefecture for a breathtaking view of Mount Fuji. The Fuji Five Lake region is also part of Yamanashi Prefecture. We recommend bringing canned food and camping gear to experience nature up close, just like Rin, Nadeshiko and their friends. You might as well pose near Lake Motosu like them and get clicked.

Best time to visit: May, June, September and October

How to reach: Matsumoto (MMJ) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 86 km away from Yamanashi

Omi-Jingu — Chihayafuru

Remember the 2011 series named Chihayafuru and the card game Karuta, which needs a good memory and involves poems? This Shinto shrine is known to host the National Karuta Championship annually. Situated in Ōtsu, Omi-Jingu is one of the most iconic anime locations you can visit in real life. You can even find wooden plaques called ema, which are adorned with anecdotes from the series.

Best time to visit: July to September

How to reach: Osaka Itami (ITM) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 45 km away from Ōtsu

Suga Shrine — Your Name

Climbing the steps of the Suga Shrine will transport you into the world of Makoto Shinkai’s beloved film, Your Name (2016). This 26-step staircase often buzzes with tourists trying to recreate the moment between the characters Taki and Mitsuha. However, the reel-life location background shown in this anime is comparatively greener than the one in real life. Beyond Suga Shrine, the city of Shinjuku has numerous options to explore, from restaurants to shops and various forms of entertainment.

Best time to visit: November to January

How to reach: Tokyo Haneda (HND) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 18 km from Shinjuku

Harajuku — Jujutsu Kaisen

A busy uptown street lined with cafes and shops in Harajuku, Takeshita Street has made an appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen (2020-). It is where Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro meet with Nobara Kugisaki. Other places in Harajuku that have been featured in the series include Harajuku Station, Aoyama Cemetery and Meiji Shrine Station.

Shibuya Station, only 2 km from Harajuku, is also an important location in Jujutsu Kaisen. There is an entire arc based at the station and this is the very place where one of the most beloved and strongest characters, Satoro Gojo, is sealed during the intense battle against Jogo, Choso and Hanami.

Best time to visit: March to May and September to December

How to reach: Tokyo Haneda (HND) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 15 km away from Harajuku Station

Shirakawa Go — Higurashi no naku koro ni

The quaint Japanese village of Shirakawa Go is known for its traditional gassho-zukuri farmhouses, some of which are over 250 years old. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is as picturesque as it can be all throughout the year, with snowfall giving it a unique charm in winter. The landscape shown in Higurashi no naku koro ni or Hinamizawa, The Cursed Village (2006) in English, was heavily inspired by the bird’s-eye view of this village. Shirakawa Hachiman Shrine is another spot featured in various anime.

Best time to visit: May, August, September and October.

How to reach: Tokyo Haneda (HND) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 365 km away from Shirakawago. From there, take the Hokuriku Shinkansen from Tokyo Station or Ueno Station to Toyama Station, followed by bus to Shirakawago (90 minutes).

Yakushima Island — Princess Mononoke

Known for Yakusugi cedars found in its dense forests, Yakushima Island is a place straight out of dreams. And it has been beautifully showcased in Princess Mononoke (1997). Situated off Kagoshima’s coast in southern Japan, this island is free from heavy tourism, making it a perfect fit for this anime’s theme. Yakushima is one of the first places in Japan to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, since 1993. Most of the trees on this mystical island are over 1,000 years old, with some exceeding 7,000 years.

Best time to visit: February to May, August, November and December

How to reach: Yakushima (KUM) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 10 km from Yakushima Island.

Asakusa — Demon Slayer

One of the most popular anime in the world, Demon Slayer (2018) magnificently features Asakusa in episodes seven and eight, set in the Taisho era. Some of the iconic sites showcased in the anime include Sensoji Temple, Nakamise Street and Hozomon Gate. The whole district of Asakusa Rokku serves as inspiration for many places shown in the anime, including the place where Tanjiro meets Kibutsuji Muzan for the first time.

Best time to visit: July to September

How to reach: Tokyo Haneda (HND) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 19 km from Asakusa.

Red Brick Warehouse — Bungou Stray Dogs

Various spots in Yokohama have been featured in Bungou Stray Dogs (2016), including the Red Brick Warehouse, where Atsushi and Kyouka go for their date. While it is a shopping complex, it is one of the most-visited anime locations owing to its grand brick architecture, a rare sight in Japan.

Best time to visit: March to May, September and November

How to reach: Tokyo Haneda (HND) Airport is the nearest airport, approximately 14 km from Yokohama

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Can I visit the studios where anime is produced?

Yes, you can visit the studios where anime is produced. For instance, the Studio Ghibli Museum in Tokyo is open to the public for tours.

– Are there any dedicated tours or travel packages for anime locations?

Yes, numerous travel companies offer dedicated tours and travel packages for anime locations across Japan.

– Which are the anime locations for the anime Your Name?

Your Name features multiple locations in Japan, with the Suga Shrine steps being the most popular owing to the iconic scene depicted there.

