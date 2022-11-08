It’s not quite “let’s circle back to this after the holidays” season yet, but the end of the year is definitely fast approaching. If you’re already in blissful spirits, here are four weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for when you’re ready to use up those leftover vacation days.

Ah, November. The sweet spot before the rush of the festive season and the doom of the new year. A great month to be in a great mood, November in Thailand presents cooler temperatures, and the end of that extremely lengthy rainy season. Whether you prefer road trips or sky miles, it’s a popular time to get away for a quick holiday, as everyone including your boss is officially slipping into OOO mode.

As much as we love Bangkok with all its hearty hustles and buzzing bustles, it’s always refreshing to get out of the city – even if only for the weekend. As a travel guide, every month, we put together a list of four weekend trip ideas, one for each weekend of the month.

This November, we’re zooming in on new openings (and re-openings), as well as special occasion travel. A new Lanna-Colonial country house has opened in Chiang Mai, and Aman junkies can be especially excited for the new rates at the Luang Prabang outpost. From Phnom Penh to Bhutan, here are our top picks for the month. Don’t trip this November — go weekend tripping.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Amantaka]

4 weekend trip ideas near Bangkok for November 2022

1 flight hour away: SELA Chiang Mai opens as a beautiful Lanna-Colonial country house

Architecture and design fans will fall in love with this one. A beautiful Lanna-Colonial country house has opened in Chiang Mai’s mountains, bringing together the rich multicultural history of the region, the charms of Hang Dong locality, and exquisite Indo-Chinese interior decorations into one space. Composed of only 14 unique rooms and suites, the mountainside getaway of SELA is a must-visit for those who love colonial-style architecture — and perhaps a little bit of Downton Abbey feels up on the doi.

Recommended for: Colonial design lovers looking for a classic mountain escape

book now

1 flight hour away: The Rosewood Phnom Penh welcomes the world’s best bar to its sky bar

You may remember quite recently that Barcelona’s Paradiso was named the world’s best bar at the World’s 50 Best Bars award ceremony this year. A special treat for cocktail lovers, this November, head to the Rosewood Phnom Penh to witness the Paradiso team in action. They’ll be taking part in the final leg of the Rosewood Bar Series, this time at Sora Sky Bar at the top of the Phnom Penh hotel. Guests will be able to take in the Cambodian capital’s skyline while sipping Paradiso’s signature tipples, as well as a few inspired by Cambodia’s rich cultural identity. A collaboration with the World’s 50 Best Bars, the Rosewood Bar Series has been featuring a monthly residency for leading international mixologists. The final edition with Paradiso takes place from 24-26 November.

Recommended for: Cocktail lovers with a thing for panoramic rooftop bars

book now

2 flight hours away: Amantaka reopens in Luang Prabang for Loy Krathong

Amantaka has officially reopened, and this Loy Krathong, is inviting guests for a series of special events. In Laos, Loy Krathong is referred to as Loy Kathung, and at the property in Luang Prabang, they will be celebrating with festive khatung vessels, dance performances, and hearty feasts. The celebrations will take place throughout this week, but if you can’t make it on such short notice, Amantaka still provides plenty of reasons to visit. Located at the foot of the sacred Mount Phousi, explore the golden temples and quiet streets of the UNESCO World Heritage Site. You could cruise along the Mekong river, indulge in Laotian and French cuisine, or even join monks in a spiritual journey of chanting and meditation. Best part of all? Thai residents will receive a local rate on booking their stay at Amantaka, too.

Recommended for: Those who seek a quiet, spiritual retreat for some good merit

book now

3 flight hours away: Le Meridien Thimphu

Did you know that Bhutan recently reopened to international tourism? And did you know that Bangkok is one of the few cities with a direct flight there? One of the world’s best-kept and preciously-guarded destinations, Bhutan is a beautiful getaway for those looking for a refreshing, spiritual, and nature-centric escape. Located an hour away from the airport in Paro (which also features one of the world’s shortest, most exciting runway), Le Meridien Thimphu sits in Bhutan’s capital city of Thimphu along the main road. It offers a great starting point to explore the nearby attractions, be it hill-side temples, local markets, hot stone baths, or yak cheese-sampling. For anyone who has yet to tick Bhutan off their bucket list, here’s your sign.

Recommended for: Worldly travellers ready to unpack the special beauty of Bhutan

book here

Book your luxury staycation here