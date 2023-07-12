With a deep history that dates back all the way to the Ayutthaya period, Samsen Road is perfect for an evening stroll, and for exploring some of Bangkok’s gems. Let’s see what the area has to offer.

Samsen Road is one of the oldest roads in Bangkok. Despite not being the most lengthy, walks down Samsen have proven to feel serene and relaxing, especially for those who want to get more in touch with Bangkok’s rich history. It is not to be confused with sub-districts “Samsen Nai” in Phaya Thai and “Samsen Nok” in Huai Kwang, which are actually connected to Samsen via the waterway rather than the road.

Go for the historical beauty, stay for croissants. Here’s what to do all along Samsen Road.

[Hero and featured image credit: Yaak Cafe/Facebook]

What to do along Samsen Road if you happen to be in the area

Visit the historic Church of Immaculate Conception

Picture this: it’s 1674, King Narai the Great granted this plot of land to the Portuguese community, and the Church of Immaculate Conception was erected. It was rebuilt on three separate occasions, in 1785, 1832, and once again in 1847, by French missionary French missionary Monsignor Pallegoix. What you see above is the building from 1847, which marks the place as the oldest church in Thailand. A perfect visit for any history buff.

Get some work done at the National Library of Thailand

Established in 1905, the National Library is home to 3.2 million books, ranging from fun fiction to historical artefacts. Since you’re already on Samsen Road, you can go in with your laptop and enjoy the AC, or look at the writings and books important to Thai history, such as the ‘Du royaume de Siam’ by French diplomat Simon de la Loubère, and the first textbook in Thailand, ‘Jindamanee.’

Take a photo with Rama VIII bridge

When evening comes, the area below Rama VIII bridge is filled with people hanging out with their skateboards, playing football, and taking a stroll by the Chao Phraya river. There’s also some street food stalls if you’re up for it. Once the sun sets, go up to the bridge for a beautiful photo opp—the light there is actually amazing.

Grab a morning cuppa at YAAK Cafe

This local cafe may be small in size, but more than makes up for it in quality and cosiness. YAAK is known for the chill atmosphere, friendly staff, and, of course, good coffee. Must-try highlights include the strawberry latte, which goes very well with their cheesecake selection. Their coffee beans change regularly, so keep an eye out.

Savour delicious pizzas at Grazie Pizzeria

Helmed by Chef Nut, Grazie Pizzeria is a hit in the local community. They serve oven-baked Italian pizzas with very friendly prices, as well as amazing pastas to pair. What the customers enjoy the most is the cosy, snug atmosphere the venue provides, along with the hospitable staff and passionate owner. We know the phrase “hidden gem” gets thrown around a lot, but many would agree this place on Samsen Road is one of them.

Stop by Snooze Coffee House for some all-day breakfast

Omelettes, baked eggs, waffles—your breakfast favourites are available at Snooze Coffee House all day. Or if you’re not feeling like a full breakfast, just grab a cup of coffee and choose from one of their homemade croissants—it’ll cost you no more than THB 200. After all, after a full day of exploring Samsen Road, this may just be what you need.