Where to film the Wes Anderson video trend in Bangkok

Since everyone is already talking about the Wes Anderson trend on TikTok, here are some places in Bangkok you can use as a backdrop should you want to get in on the video trend yourself.

If you’ve been struggling to catch up with the current Wes Anderson trend on TikTok and Instagram, we get you. It’s not an easy task, especially for a camera dummies, to copy the framing, the camera angles, or even the colour palette. After you’ve read our guide on how to film, though, you also need to think about where to film. Therefore, in order to get closer to The Grand Budapest Hotel, The French Dispatch, and Fantastic Mr. Fox, here are some places that could conjure up a Wes Anderson-esque backdrop in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Cassette Coffee Bar]

Where to do the Wes Anderson trend in Bangkok

If Josh Hotel doesn’t scream “Wes Anderson” for you, we’re not sure else will. This youngsters’ favourite hang-out spot and hotel in Ari is decorated in an 80s design from the ground floor up, whether it’s the iconic swimming pool at the entrance, the lobby, the bar, or the guest rooms. Since one of the objectives of the place is to welcome all guests and not only in-house residents, you’ll always see groups of people chilling by the pool and working on their laptops at the cafe.

Josh Hotel is located in Soi Ari 4.

All pink with a touch of retro design, The Hidden Milk Bar is a cafe that specialises in Australian-inspired treats and drinks, such as Cherry Ripe milkshake, Lemon Lime Bitter, Lamingtons and Flourless Orange Cake. We believe that at these temperatures, Bangkokians could all use a little milkshake break, so once you’ve filmed all the pastel pink interiors, definitely give those a try.

The Hidden Milk Bar is located on Charoen Krung Road.

Here is the afternoon-appropriate version of the renowned Cassette Music Bar. The Cassette Coffee Bar sits in Siam Square with an inviting vintage pink exterior. Once inside, you’ll find a coffee bar at the end of the hallway, surrounded by glowing pink interior decor scheme. With the Backstreet Boys playing in the background, guests can enjoy a range of coffee and non-coffee beverages like The Cassette Coffee Slurpee and Rich Kyoto Matcha Latte.

The Cassette Coffee Bar is located in Siam Square Soi 3.

Ministry of Defence

You may have seen it on your Instagram feed before, because the age-old wall of the Ministry of Defence has always been a popular spot for all kinds of photography and film. Who would have thought that this government building would become one of the main attractions in the old Phra Nakhon district? It definitely checks the boxes for both architecture and pastel colours for the Wes Anderson trend in Bangkok.

The Ministry of Defence building is located on Ratchadamnern Klang Road.

While we really wish Mendl’s would exist in the real world, the closest we could get to Wes Anderson-like sweet pastries is at Cafe Madeleine. The pastel pink riverfront cafe serves French desserts like the namesake madeleines, palmiers, seasonal fruit tarts, and croissants. The most adorable highlights, without a doubt, are the cute pink boxes and plates.

Cafe Madeleine is located inside Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Known as Thailand’s highest restaurant, Ojo boasts a little bit of Wes Anderson-like design, especially in the Ojo Terrace Bar zone. The muted pink is dominant throughout the restaurant along with gold hardware to accentuate a feeling of retro chic. It’s the place in Bangkok where you can experience artsy Wes Anderson-style design, delicious creative Mexican cuisine, and 360-degree views of Bangkok’s skyline.

Ojo is located inside The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon.

Public House is a lot of things in itself. The venue in the heart of Sukhumvit is a hotel, restaurant, bar, and creative space. With the colour palette similar to that of Wes Anderson, it is made for Instagram. Find your brunch at Fest. and come back in the evening for some booze at Open Bar, the modern pink bar at the centre of the hotel.

Public House is located in Soi Sukhumvit 31.