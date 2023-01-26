A change of pace can really rejuvenate your soul, and having some company to experience that with you is the cherry on top. Let’s show you a few places in Thailand to travel to for Valentine’s Day.

Sometimes you need a break from all this daily routine. Working nine to five—what a way to make a livin’. It’s only right to treat yourself every once in a while, and what would be a better occasion than Valentine’s Day? Grab your significant other (or some of your best friends) and embark on a trip you’ll never forget. These places would surely do the trick, and more.

Where to travel in Thailand for Valentine’s Day

For beachside dinner in bed: The Standard, Hua Hin

The Standard, Hua Hin becomes the lovebirds’ sanctuary this Valentine’s. In addition to the beyond-comfy accommodation and complimentary breakfast, their Valentine’s Day package also includes a beachside dinner in bed, all while there’s a movie playing and you’re sipping some bubbly. Now that’s relaxing. You can also get an optional dinner-in-bed deal for a special five course dinner with a free bottle of bubbly—of course, all in bed.

For private villa lovers: V Villas Phuket

You’ll fall in love all over again with an evening filled with nothing but romance at V Villas Phuket. Their luxurious rooftop bar provides 360° panoramic views of Ao Yon Bar and the Andaman Sea. Live music will be up from sundown, a decadent five-course meal will be served to your table, and the rooms overlooking the waters will certainly cleanse your spirits of any negativity. The 24-hour private butler service certainly doesn’t hurt, either.

For something new: Irene Pool Villa Resort

Irene Pool Villa Resort is the first ultra-luxury resort to open its doors in the beautiful Koh Lipe. Take a dive in the coral-rich waters, traverse the waters on a kayak, ride a sand bike around the shore—so many things you can do already, and they have so many plans in place for the year. Plus, the free accommodation and breakfast for one child makes it quite a lovely destination for those travelling with a kid, too.

For beach lovers: Pimalai Resort and Spa

With a 900-metre beach in front, and lush tropical forests surrounding the premises, Pimalai Resort and Spa has the best of both worlds. While there are many activities available, just staying in one of their suites will already fill you with a sense of serenity and solitude—you might not want to come back to the capital. If that isn’t enough, book yourself into one of their award-winning spa experiences.

For a luxe boutique experience: 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai

If you’re into boutique hotels with a rich, cultural history, let us introduce you to 137 Pillars House Chiang Mai. Their establishment is built around the original teak homestead dating back to the late 1800s. Book yourself in one of their suites, share a king-sized bed with your significant other, and immerse yourself in nature with their outdoor garden showers. Moreover, the personal butler service and private limousine rides from and to the airport are an added plus.

