YONA, the world’s first floating beach club, sets sail in Phuket
09 Aug 2023 04:53 PM

YONA, the world’s first floating beach club, sets sail in Phuket

Porpor Leelasestaporn

Phuket may have never suffered from a shortage of beach clubs–see our full guide on Phuket’s beach getaway here–yet this new beach club, however, could be your new ultimate destination. After teasing beach enthusiasts for 7 months, the world’s first ever floating beach club, YONA, has now set sail on Phuket’s stunning sea.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: YONA Beach Club]

YONA, the world’s first floating beach club, sets sail in Phuket

Image Credit: YONA Beach Club

Covering a sprawling 1,200 square metres, YONA Beach Club is envisioned to be your next beach paradise. Its most eye-catching feature is a massive 22-meter infinity pool located at its centre. Surrounding the pool are private cabanas, lounging beds perfect for sunbathing, and spots to enjoy refreshing cocktails–all while soaking up panoramic views of the vast waters. 

Food-wise, this floating beach club also boasts a judicious mix between Mediterranean and Japanese cuisine, serving fresh, vibrant dishes perfect for sharing. Think the punchy ceviche (THB 450) using spanking fresh red snapper from Andaman, or a colourful platter of fresh burrata (THB 730) served with nduja, gremolata, cherry tomatoes, and toasted house-made sourdough. 

Image Credit: YONA Beach Club

How to get there

Guests can easily reach YONA Beach Club with ease with the boat shuttle service directly from Royal Phuket Marina. The entry price starts at THB3,000 with THB1,500 food and beverage credit included. 

Those who wish to have more privacy can book a small cabana spot for themselves at THB13,500 for four people.  

Image Credit: YONA Beach Club

For more information, visit the YONA Beach Club website.

