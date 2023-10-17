Check out Thailand’s first Autograph Collection hotel, Madi Paidi

Nestled right in the heart of Sukhumvit, let’s take a closer look at Thailand’s first Autograph Collection hotel, Madi Paidi.

Just a few weeks ago, Autograph Collection Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy, recently opened Madi Paidi Bangkok. With its cute Thai name literally translating to “pleasant arrival” and “bon voyage,” this new boutique hotel brings the art of storytelling to life. Located in one of Bangkok’s prime locations, Thonglor, get ready to discover Thai hospitality and yourself like never before.

[All images courtesy of Madi Paidi]

Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, Thailand

Prime location

First things first, location. Getting to Madi Paidi is easy as it’s right in the heart of Bangkok’s vibrant district— Thonglor. The hotel is nestled in Soi Sukhumvit 53, opposite Soi Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor). If you don’t know what Thonglor is, this upbeat district has the most eclectic clubs and bars. Not to mention fantastic food. The hotel is conveniently located near the Thonglor BTS Skytrain station, making it easy to explore other areas of Bangkok.

Accomodation

As soon as you step inside, you will notice the intriguing contrast of the interior design that blends the East with the West. A perfect example is the wall art that displays traditional Siamese drawings with a modern twist. The ambience takes you back in time while still enjoying the conveniences of modern times.

With 56 stunning and spacious rooms and suites, each unit has a distinct character and story portrayed through its unique art and decor. The colour palette of every room is inspired by the country’s precious gemstones, such as topaz, sapphire, and emerald, that add a touch of luxury and elegance. As the rooms range from 32 to 56 square metres, guests can sit back and unwind with plenty of space and comfort. Each unit has a cosy living room, sofa, and amenities, including a large LED TV, coffee maker, and a rain shower. In-room dining is available 24 hours a day, so you can indulge in delicious meals anytime.

EKKALUCK restaurant

If you’re looking for an unforgettable dining experience, look no further than EKKALUCK, Madi Paidi’s signature restaurant. This dining venue is unlike any other, blending classic and modern styles seamlessly. EKKALUCK, a Thai term for “unique,” lives up to its name with its tasteful atmosphere. During the day, the restaurant offers a delicious breakfast and lunch menu. But when the sun sets, EKKALUCK transforms into inventive Thai-cosmopolitan fine dining with Chef Wuttisak Wuttiamporn at the helm. With his expertise, he merges Thai-inspired flavours with cosmopolitan flair to create a multi-sensory gastronomic journey. Every dish is crafted with the finest and freshest ingredients, and every bite is a delight for your taste buds. From the moment you step into EKKALUCK, you’ll be transported to a world of culinary excellence.

Facilities

On the 9th floor is Madi Paidi’s fully equipped fitness centre with everything you need for a great workout. This modern and spacious area can also accommodate up to 10 people at a time. Visitors will find the rooftop swimming pool adjacent to the fitness centre, separated by a glass wall. It is the perfect place to unwind after a busy day of sightseeing or business meetings. Guests can swim, soak up the sun, or simply enjoy the serene views of Bangkok city.

For further information or inquiries about this urban escape, please visit Madi Paidi’s website here.