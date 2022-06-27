10 experiences you cannot miss out on if you’re currently in Bangkok

With summer here, the borders opening up, and, lastly, the mask mandate now lifted, there hasn’t been a better time – in years – to really explore and see all that Bangkok has to offer.

What’s even more special this time around is that as the mid-year approaches, so do the sales – and that’s what every shopper out there has been waiting for.

And if you know Bangkok, you’ll know that there isn’t a place quite like the Siam area, one of the most-well known shopping districts in the heart of the city, and home to high-end malls such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery. The three malls, all famous for their endless line of shopping and beauty stores, hundreds of restaurants, and limitless activities, all make up an extraordinary experience that is OneSiam – for both domestic and international travelers alike.

This year, OneSiam is going all out and celebrating all that this summer sale has to offer. And trust us, these are some of the experiences that you shouldn’t miss out on, especially if you’re in Bangkok during this time.

From celebrating Pride Month, shopping at the latest and trendiest local and international high-end stores, to getting up close and personal with aquatic animals, here are the 10 experiences you shouldn’t miss out on this summer with OneSiam.

Siam Center the World of Freedom & Pride

Siam Center The Ideaopolis, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has launched a campaign to celebrate diversity and inclusion in support of the LGBTQ+ community with “Siam Center the World of Freedom and Pride”. Throughout the rest of June to 3 July, visitors will get the chance to celebrate Pride month, and all the differences we all have to offer. From basking in the rainbow-themed walkways and decorations of the mall, taking photos of the colourful backdrops representing Pride and sexual fluidity, shopping pride-themed items in support of the LGBTQ+ community, attend drag shows, screenings of your favourite Y-series, to getting the chance to get that perfect Instagram shot to share on your social media – visitors will not only support and learn more about the LGBTQ+ community, but will also immensely enjoy in the immersive experience as well.

Nike by You

Nike fans, unite! From today until the 26th of June at the G Floor of Siam Center, fans of the famous sportswear brand and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community should not miss this chance to celebrate diversity, inclusion, and love as part of Nike’s latest collaboration with renowned Thai artist Phannapast – the Nike by You x Phannapast Collection. In addition to the colourful and creative collection, shoppers will also get the chance to participate in the “You Are Loved” activity, to enjoy all the fun and support diversity.

Siam Discovery presents Earth Discovery

Get your activism and eco-conscious hats on to take action in protecting the planet and the environment with Siam Discovery’s campaign “Siam Discover presents Earth Discovery” for World Environmental Day. Here, you will discover new ways to support and be an ally to a more sustainable future through the campaign’s exhibitions, workshops, and showcases of eco-friendly items from the mall’s Ecotopia section. Plus, you can find sustainably made and sourced items available from every leading brand across the Siam Discovery mall.

PIPATCHARA’s first Flagship Store

Currently one of the most talked about, trendiest, and innovative local brands out there – PIPATCHARA, famous for its “wearable art pieces” such as clothing, bags, wallets, to shoes, which all locally hand-crafted and sourced from sustainable materials, has just opened its first-ever Flagship Store on the G Floor of Siam Discovery. There, you will not only find their famous Amu bags, but also their latest “Infinitude” bag collection, all creatively crafted with sustainability in mind by turning waste into fashion.

Longchamp’s brand new Pop-Up

Shoppers and lovers of the French luxury leather house Longchamp should not miss out on their latest pop-up store on the first floor of Siam Paragon. There, shoppers will get the chance to grab the brand’s latest Hoso collection, which has come in with a fresh, simple yet stylish new bucket shape. The new bags are made from genuine cowhide leather for a softer feel and more delicate texture, and are created in a small, but spacious and lightweight design. Coming in with all the timeless shades, shoppers can choose from orange, dark blue, or black – classic colours to match with every look and occasion.

Experience SEA LIFE in Bangkok

Bangkok may not have the sea or water activities to entertain you like the south of Thailand does, but OneSiam has brought the aquatic life to you. At the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, the largest aquarium in all of Southeast Asia located in Siam Paragon, visitors will now get the chance to participate in their newest activity zone and experience ‘sea life’ like never before – at the Rock Pool Explorer. There, you will get to enjoy three different activities: Wondrous Mangroves; Tropical Sandy Beaches; and Colourful Coral Reefs. Along with that, the aquarium is also offering a brand new Animal Contact Experience, which will bring you up close and personal with the beautiful aquatic animals through their latest AR technology and projection mapping, bringing you deep into the underworld of the sea. It is, indeed, the perfect place to come with a group of friends, on a date, and most of all, your family and loved ones to immerse yourselves in the underwater world, while learning so much more about it.

LEGO® 90th Anniversary’s Come Celebration and Play

Lego definitely should not miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime anniversary. To celebrate 90 years of LEGO®, the Fashion Hall on the first floor of Siam Paragon will transform itself into a world of toys, plastic bricks, special events, and many promotions running from 23 – 28 of June. More than that, visitors can also find the most exquisite and special editions of the Lego toys at its official store on the second floor of Siam Paragon.

Bring a piece of Thailand with NaRaYa

Often dubbed as the most popular, classic souvenir and bag shop in Thailand offering high-quality fabric at a reasonable price for international visitors, NaRaya is known for their exquisite craftsmanship and world-class quality products. Now, the NaRaYa Silk Flagship Store, located on the third floor at Siam Paragon, has just opened a new zone to bring the charm of Thai Silk to a whole new level with “Bring a piece of Thailand.” There, visitors will find Thai silk being beautifully crafted into clothings, bags, and accessories.

Bringing street food to the mall with Co-Limited

Now, how can we not mention food? While we know that OneSiam offers an endless array of various foods and cuisines for visitors to enjoy, we also know that they won’t stop there. For the foodies out there, here is your chance to experience the ultimate spicy and flavourful Thai cuisine that is a combination of Isaan meets grilled meat and street food – Co-Limited. Located on the G floor of Siam Paragon, the restaurant is currently offering a special promotion for the meat and spicy-food lovers out there: from the rib-eye roast beef, lunch meatball noodles served with beef or pork, yum khanom jeen, tum gin plain, to even shaved ice and more.

Munching all out at Siam Center’s new restaurant space

Located on the second floor of Siam Center is the newly renovated and reopened food area – offering many new delicious options for you to try. One of the special offers you can’t miss out on this time around is at its new Japanese rice ball restaurant, Onigirazu. To celebrate its opening, the restaurant is offering a special promotion where you can get a jumbo sized, scrumptious, authentic Japanese rice ball for a free regular sized rice ball of the same flavour, running from 19 June to 10 of July.

