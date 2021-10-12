5 beach clubs to visit in Pattaya

In need of a day trip? Consider these beach clubs located in Pattaya.
Although Pattaya’s notorious nightlife scene is still on hiatus, we can still take a trip to the beach clubs in Pattaya city for a much-needed tropical getaway.
[Hero image credit: Room Magazine/ Facebook; featured image credit: Fat Coco]
A popular beach club among locals all around the country, Papa Beach Pattaya is a destination within itself. A flower field? Check. A mermaid bathtub? Check. A bird nest seat? Check. All things fabulous, this photographable venue makes for a perfect day trip, and of course an unbeatable location for the ‘gram.
[Image credit: Papa Beach Pattaya]
Tropical, tasteful, and trendy, this polychromatic expanse is guaranteed to add vibrancy to your mood and your day. Fat Coco is designed with a tropical theme featuring a pool cocooned with coconut trees, cactus, and cute seating zones. Located in the A-ONE Pattaya Beach Resort, day-trippers can extend their vacation by spending the night at the hotel, too.
[Image credit: Fat Coco]
Relax and unwind the Mediterranean way at Alexa Beach Club Pattaya. An Ibiza-inspired beach club in south Pattaya, this beach-adjacent venue embraces tranquillity and minimalism, offering good music, stunning sunsets, and fresh seafood. So, Alexa, please make a reservation at Alexa Beach Club Pattaya for this weekend.
[Image credit: Alexa Beach Club Pattaya]
Although not a typical beach club, this Hawaiian beach café is an endearing little place to add to your list of places to visit. Whereas the Mean Girls only wear pink on Wednesdays, Tutu Beach wears pink every day. Pink bean bags, pink umbrellas, pink drinks, this place exemplifies this colour to the max, and they do it beautifully. Following its success in Pattaya, there is now a Tutu Beach pop-up at Emquartier in Bangkok.
[Image credit: Tutu Beach]
A perfect mix of outdoor and indoor spaces, this all-day dining outlet serving local and international favourites features the resort’s restaurant, two bars, and a VIP lounge. Make sure to get a photo at the iconic beach swing. Head over to Pullman Pattaya Hotel G’s beach club for a tropical day trip.
[Image credit: The Beach Club Pattaya]